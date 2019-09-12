The Alzheimer’s Association® is inviting area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Walk will take place Sept. 28 at the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview. Registration is at 8 a.m., with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk at 9:30 a.m.
U.S. Congressional Representative Louis Gohmert is scheduled to attend.
Steve Pirtle, Longview City Council Member for District 6 will read a proclamation from the mayor of Longview.
On walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony — a display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.
Shannon Smith, Alzheimer’s Association Walk Manager, says the Longview walk brings everyone together to fight a common cause.
“Nearly 400 thousand Texans are living with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Smith. “Texas ranks 4th in the number of Alzheimer’s cases and 2nd in Alzheimer’s deaths in the nation. Seeing Longview put its muscle into the fight is one of the most gratifying things you will ever witness.”
Dr. Meredith Lee May is a history instructor at Kilgore College. She’s walking to remember her great grandmother and grandmother, both of whom died from Alzheimer’s.
“From daughter to daughter and now, out of grief and fear, I carefully watch my mom, the next daughter, for signs. I’m the next daughter after that,” said May. “I walk because I can’t live with the idea of this disease affecting so many like my great-grandmother and grandmother. I can’t bring them back, I can’t undo the irreparable damage to my family, but I can walk for others: for the first survivor and the people who love them, and so no one has to have an ending, or, worse, endings, like we did.”
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Texas, there are more than 390,000 people living with the disease and 1.4 million caregivers.
Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.