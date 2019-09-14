Jefferson and Marion county area pet owners will have a chance on Monday to provide their pets with low cost animal services when the Animal Protection League (APL) makes a stop in town.
Friends of Jefferson Animals (FOJA), a nonprofit group formed after the Humane Society of Marion County (Dixie Humane Society) disbanded at the start of 2019, facilitated an agreement with the APL to bring their mobile unit to the county twice a month in an effort to provide low cost animal services to area pet caregivers.
“They offer vaccinations, heartworm testing, parasite prevention, deworming, microchips, nail trims and spay or neuter services,” FOJA President Kimberly Parsons previously said during an APL visit.
Walk in services at the APL will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Trico Lumber, 1740 U.S. 59 in Jefferson. To reach the facility, call 903-440-4911. The APL will also be on site at Trico Lumber on Sept. 21 and Oct. 14.
Appointments must be made for all surgeries, but walk-ins are allowed for vaccinations, heartworm services, parasite prevention, deworming, microchipping and nail trims.
All dogs to the facility must be brought in on a leash and all cats must be brought in a crate or carrier.
FOJA also recently announced the release of their new shirt supporting the organization, which is on sale at several locations, including Made in the Shade, the Port Jefferson Outpost LLC, Brayden & Co. and EmBear’s Vintage Charm in Jefferson. Sizes include small, medium, large and extra large for $19.99 each and in size double extra large for $21.99 each.
Proceeds from sales go to help FOJA in its mission to serve Marion County animals.
FOJA serves Marion county animals by fostering, fundraising for veterinary costs and participating in a trap, neuter and release program for feral cats.
FOJA is set to hold several upcoming events, including a foster training session on Sept. 19, a meeting describing its feral cat program on Oct. 17 and a membership kick off drive at a to be determined date in October.
To donate to FOJA or see its current animals up for adoption, visit its website at www.friendsofjeffersonanimals.org or its Facebook page at “Friends of Jefferson Animals.” The nonprofit can also be reached by emailing FriendsOfJeffersonAnimals@gmail.com or by calling 903-471-0409.