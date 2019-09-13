The Marshall City Chamber of Commerce hosted a meet and greet event for it’s newly hired Executive Director Stacia Runnels on Thursday at the chamber’s new location at 110 South Bolivar St., Suite 110.
“We really want to continue to grow and reach out to those who might not know about us, and reinforce what we have put into place in the last few years,” Runnels said.
Runnels took over the position from former director Stormy Nickerson, who had the position for three years before resigning on June 7.
The chamber has not had an executive director since that time.
Runnels said that she is grateful for the work Nickerson did, which left the chamber in a good position.
“I am grateful for those who have come before me,” Runnels said, “The former director had a great vision and we have been able to continue that.”
Runnels said that she is also excited to work with the chamber staff.
“We are very excited to have her,” said communications director Dinora Harris, “Not only does she have a sweet heart, but she works hard and she loves this community.”
Runnels said she is excited to start the position after the chamber recently moved locations, because it allows more access to the community.
“I am excited to be in a place where people can find us, because 99% of this job is really a people job,” Harris said.
She said she is looking forward to continuing the chamber’s relationships with Medco Health Solutions, the city and Marshall Main Street.
“When we all partnered together there is a lot we can do,” Runnels said, “We are just poised for lots of future growth.”