East Texas patients suffering from a stroke have an extra level of reassurance now, after Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall received the American Heart Association’s highest award for stroke response on Thursday.
The Marshall hospital was presented the American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll and Elite Plus Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
“This is a great award for our facility. You know stroke care is a major concern for patients all across the United States,” Christus GSMC Marshall Administrator Brett Kinman said Thursday. “When our facility is recognized for the quality that we provide, it’s always a great accomplish and something we’re very proud of.”
Kinman said the award can assure patients they are receiving top-notch care when they arrive.
“This is an opportunity for people in Marshall and the Harrison County area to know that we do an exceptional job for patients that walk in our doors that suffer from strokes and have stroke like conditions,” Kinman said. “We immediately take care of them and get them to the right level of care as quickly as we possibly can.”
Kinman said this is the first ever award of its kind for GSMC Marshall and the hospital’s staff, EMS personnel and others have worked hard for the achievement.
“This is a great award for our facility, our staff, our physicians, nurses, clinicians all across the hospital,” Kinman said. “It’s a great accomplishment to show all the hard work we’ve done over the past several years.”
Christus GSMC Health Systems Stroke Coordinator Jennifer Reeves-Reed said folks should look out for key symptoms when it comes to strokes.
“So it started out with the acronym ‘FAST’ and now we’ve included ‘BE FAST,’ with B for balance, E for eye, if there’s any blurred vision or double vision,” Reeves-Reed said. “F is for face, if there’s any facial droop. A is for arms, you can put them out in front of you to see if one drifts down on one side or the other. S is for speech, so slurred speech or having trouble getting words out, and T is for time. Obviously, the quicker you can get to the hospital, the better off you are.”
Reeves-Reed said time can make all the difference in a stroke victim’s outcome and recovery.
“It’s crucial as soon as you recognize those symptoms that you call EMS and get to the hospital,” she said. “There’s something we can do to treat a stroke, however, those are all based on time parameters. Unfortunately, what ends up happening is people think if they lay down and rest for a little while, the symptoms will go away. The unfortunate thing is they potentially get worse and by the time they come to the hospital, they are out of the window for treatment. So as soon as you recognize those symptoms, call 911 and get to the hospital quickly.”
Reeves-Reed said in order to receive the award, the Marshall hospital had to provide quick and thorough treatment, which results in better outcomes for patients.
In order to qualify, the hospital must treat 75 percent of its stroke patients in less than 60 minutes and at least 50 percent of those in less than 45 minutes.
“This is a very prestigious award, for the whole team, including everyone in the emergency room and EMS personnel,” she said.
American Heart Association Director of Quality Systems & Improvement for Oklahoma and Rural Texas Alicia Webster presented the award to Kinman on Thursday at the Marshall hospital.