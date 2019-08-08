The City of Marshall has issued a boil water notice Thursday afternoon for customers affected by a water main break on Sedberry Street.
The City of Marshall Public Works Department issued the boil water notice for customers affected by a water main break on Aug. 8 in the 1200 block of Sedberry Street, which has caused an unspecified number of customers to experience little to no water pressure.
Public Works crews have shut off water to the line in order to make repairs. Crews are working to quickly and safely repair the 10-inch water main break and restore service.
Due to the low water pressure and/or no water pressure during the repair, water for consumption, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. Bring water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil for an additional two (2) minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may choose to purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. The city will advise affected residents when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.
If customers are unsure whether they should boil their water and have experienced little to no water pressure, play it safe and boil. The boil water notice only applies to those affected by the water break in the specified
Questions about this issue should be directed to the city’s water utilities phone number at 903-935-4487.