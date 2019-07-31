KILGORE — The State Director for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Programs with the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDOA), Suzanne Barnard, will be in East Texas on Thursday seeking public input from regional stakeholders on a newly proposed 5-year plan for the CDBG program and proposed changes to the disaster relief fund.
The objective of the meeting is to provide East Texas community stakeholders an opportunity to speak with TDOA staff on the proposed program changes and the potential impact these changes may have on rural East Texas communities.
Proposed program changes include the replacement of the current Regional Review Committee structure process where CDBG grant applications are scored regionally with a more sustainable Statewide Committee structure. Additional changes are being contemplated to the CDBG Disaster Relief Fund.
ETCOG invites East Texas elected officials, city managers, Economic Development Corporations and other stakeholders to attend a public meeting to provide feedback on the proposed changes at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at its main office, 3800 Stone Road, Kilgore.
The primary objective of the CDBG program is to develop viable communities by providing decent housing and suitable living environments and expanding economic opportunities principally for persons of low- to moderate-income.
Interested attendees may review a summary of proposed changes to the CDBG process, CDBG Disaster Relief Fund, and a list of all topics TDOA is receiving public input on at the links included. Register to attend at www.etcog.org/news.