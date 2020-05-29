The East Texas Food Bank has seen an uptick in requests for food from East Texas communities and in order to meet that demand, the organization’s Summer Food Program will now operate at 23 locations throughout East Texas beginning June 1.
The nonprofit’s program provides free, nutritious meals to children and families in need.
The program works to fill the meal gap left when the school year ends and children lose access to free and reduced-price meal programs they depend on for nourishment from area schools.
Throughout the year, more than 75,000, or one in four, children are facing hunger in the 26 counties served by the East Texas Food Bank.
“The East Texas Food Bank’s Summer Food Program is one of the most important child hunger programs in our community,” East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said. “Every year the Summer Food Program provides nutritious meals to fill that all important free or reduced lunchtime meal gap that is left when our kids are away from school on summer break.”
Due to COVID-19, the sites will be operated on a drive-thru basis throughout June. No proof of age, income or registration process is required to participate. Those in need may just show up to a location near them during operating hours.
The full list of sites and service times can be found at EastTexasFoodBank.org/SummerFood.
In Harrison and Marion counties, the following locations will be participating at the listed times:
■ Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines Hallsville Site, located at 300 Willow Street in Hallsville. Open from 7:15 to 8 a.m. and 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 1 through Aug. 14.
■ Jefferson High School, located at 1 Bulldog Drive in Jefferson. Open from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.,, Monday through Thursday, June 8 through June 26.
■ Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, located at 1500 Positive Place in Marshall. Open from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 1 through Aug. 14.
■ Waskom Elementary School Boys & Girls Club, located at 225 School Avenue in Waskom. Open from 7:15 to 8 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 1 through July 31.