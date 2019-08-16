If the blazing summer heat has your pup smelling a little stinky, the Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) can help, with their upcoming Dog Wash fundraiser at Marshall Animal Hospital.
The nonprofit group is set to host the fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 at Marshall Animal Hospital, at 4510 Elysian Fields Road in Marshall.
“We will have FOMA volunteers washing dogs at the MAH facility and MAH is providing techs to do nail clipping and microchipping,” FOMA member Bridget Fugler said Wednesday. “No appointments are needed; anyone can just show up with their pup.”
Nature’s Select also will have a booth on site to display and discuss their products with pet owners. The company also donated the shampoo to be used in the dog baths during the fundraiser.
Dog washes will be $15 per pup. Nail clipping is $5 and microchipping is $30 per pup.
“This is a fundraiser for FOMA’s fostering program,” Fugler said. “So all of the money raised will go towards helping foster pets. We will also have an adoption event that day at MAH for the dogs we are looking to find forever homes.”
Mega Bites Slider Co. will also be on hand that day making sno-cones.
Next up, FOMA will be participating in the global awareness campaign called “Remember Me Thursday.”
“Remember Me Thursday is a global awareness campaign that unites people and pet adoption organizations around the world,” Fugler said. “Together we are a voice for orphan pets. The entire world will share the importance of pet adoption and shine a light on all orphan pets that are waiting for their forever homes in shelters and rescues.
“Remember Me Thursday has united 180 countries over the past few years.”
FOMA will host the free event for community members to attend a candle light ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.
“We will have a special speaker, some live music and a walk around downtown in honor of this day,” she said. “We are selling bags for $10 to honor your animal that will light our night and you will be able to get these bags from any of our committee and board members.”
Bags can also be picked up from 2900 Victory Drive No. B in Marshall.
Attendees are asked to decorate the bags to honor their pet, then bring them back to the pickup location or give them to the member they bought them from.
FOMA also has shirts for sale in honor of Remember Me Thursday.