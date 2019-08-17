A former congressman from Houston says experience will propel him beyond fellow Democrats in a growing cast of hopefuls vying to take on three-term Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in 2020.
“I’m the only one who’s run statewide before, and the only one who’s been in Congress,” Chris Bell said, referring to his term in the U.S. House of Representatives, from 2003 to 2005 when he fell victim to then U.S. Rep. Tom Delay’s redrawing of Texas’ political boundaries.
Bell, 59, also was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2006. He joins a field of seven, becoming the eighth Democrat hoping to go head-to-head with Cornyn. The Republican has been in the Senate since 2002.
“Like a lot of other people, I’m extremely disappointed with the direction of the country since Donald Trump was elected,” Bell said. “And I feel John Cornyn has become a water boy for the president.”
The former congressman took notice of Democratic former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s near-miss campaign against Texas’ other member of the upper chamber in Washington, Sen. Ted Cruz. And he also says Democratic gains in 2018 suggest the minority party is on the upswing in deep red Texas.
“I don’t think there’s a chance (2018) is a one-off,” he said. “Donald Trump was the motivation for what we saw in 2018. That certainly carried through, and I think we’ll see even greater turnout in 2020 since he’ll be at the top of the ticket.”
A married father of two grown sons, Bell describes himself as progressive.
“But I would say I’m liberal on social issues and conservative on fiscal issues,” he added.
On health care, Bell leans toward a single-payer option, and he says he would put private insurers on notice to lower premiums and deductibles if they want to remain an option for Americans. He applauds the Affordable Care Act’s success at getting more Texans covered.
“But we also saw insurance policies that are catastrophic because of the deductibles,” he said. “You talk to small business owners, and they are the ones getting crushed.”
Bell joins most Democrats in urging GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call the chamber off its August recess so it can take up gun legislation already passed by the House.
“For the first time, I really think the motivation is there to do something,” he said. “Personally, I don’t think red flag laws and background checks are enough. I would like to see an assault weapons ban.”
The country “seems to be doing a better job” on border security, Bell said, as he also advocated a pathway to citizenship for qualifying undocumented aliens.
“It’s not realistic to deport millions,” he said. “When you are just trying to inflame communities by talking about ‘an invasion’ and building a large wall, you’ve just created a market for 12-foot ladders. You have to look at the reason for that (border surge). It goes back to my time in Congress. Part of a comprehensive plan needs to make sure we’re working with our Latin American neighbors, to improve their economies so (their citizens) want to stay.”
Bell said he is firming up his campaign staff, having recently named a chief of staff and secured a finance director. He plans a formal campaign kickoff in early September.
Other Democrats lining up for the March 3, 2020, primary are retired Air Force Major M.J. Hegar, Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards, Texas Sen. Royce West of Dallas, 2018 lieutenant governor candidate Michael Cooper, Poor People’s Campaign activist Sema Hernandez, Workers Defense Project Executive Director Tzintzún Ramirez and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Adian Ocegueda.