Harrison county officials on Saturday were paying tribute to former county fire marshal and current Scottsville Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Engdahl who died on Saturday.
Engdahl, 75, also served as the Scottsville water plant operator and had recently run for mayor of the town during the May elections.
Firefighters, first responders and Harrison county officials across East Texas, including former Harrison County Judge and Texas Senator Richard Anderson paid tribute to Engdahl and his lifetime of public service on Saturday.
“Denny was one of the earlier county fire marshals in Harrison County,” Anderson said on Saturday.
Engdahl served as county fire marshal during the time that Anderson served as county judge and the two worked closely together to secure about $400,000 in grant money for the start up of area volunteer fire departments.
“Denny was instrumental in assisting with the establishment of the volunteer fire departments early on in the 1980s in Hallsville and Waskom,” Anderson said. “After that, we worked on the additional development of what would ultimately become nine emergency service districts but their origins were in the volunteer fire departments.”
Those additional emergency service districts included areas in Grange Hall, Scottsville and Woodlawn.
Anderson’s funeral service information had not yet been announced as of Saturday evening.
Fellow firefighters also paid tribute to Engdahl on Saturday.
“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our enduring Fire Marshal Dennis Engdahl on Saturday,” the Harrison County Fire Marshal’s office posted on its Facebook page on Saturday. “Dennis was the Harrison County Fire Marshal for 20 years starting in August 21, 1989 and retired November 30, 2009.
“He was a friend to everyone he met, and was a source of strength for all who knew him. Dennis will always be in our hearts and memories. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family.”
It was not immediately clear who would take over servicing the embattled Scottsville water plant, though Engdahl’s son posted an announcement on the Scottsville Water Systems Facebook page on Saturday.
“It’s with a very heavy heart that I post this message. My dad the backbone of or family has passed away this morning. I will post more info at a later date,” the post read. “I know that life must go on and dad would of wanted nothing else. Please give my family time to get past the difficult days ahead. If anyone has a problem with the water system, please post it here.”