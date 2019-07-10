The Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) shoe fundraiser has been extended through Friday.
FOMA is hosting the shoe drive fundraiser to raise funds for the Marshall Animal Shelter, which as of Tuesday had a sign on its closed door stating it could not take in any animals at this time due to being filled to capacity.
FOMA’s goal for the shoe drive is to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes — which will then be sold to Funds2Orgs based on their weight.
“Since we are so close to our shoe drive goal, we have been given a one-week extension by Funds2Orgs,” FOMA posted on its event’s Facebook page on Monday. “If we reach our goal, there is a bonus that will help us help more shelter pets.”
FOMA will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit the community by helping save lives at the Marshall Animal Shelter, which is currently at full capacity and cannot take in any more animals.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” FOMA Events Director Bridget Fugler said in May. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would be willing to donate to a good cause. By doing this shoe drive, we raise money that will go towards furnishing and equipping the new animal shelter when it is finished, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. These donations will end up helping two good causes. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
To help FOMA reach its shoe drive goal, donate gently used and new shoes at:
The General Store (Addictions), 216 N. Washington Ave. in Marshall, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
The Willow Salon and Color Bar, 1407 E. Houston St. in Marshall, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
Marshall Animal Shelter, located at 607 East End Blvd South in Marshall.
All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners to help them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited and shows are desperately needed.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.
By donating gently used and new shoes to FOMA’s shelter shoe drive, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world and help pets at the local shelter.
For more information about the shoe drive fundraiser event, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/355694485342163/