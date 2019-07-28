HALLSVILLE — Hallsville resident Sidney “Sid” Stafford spent his Saturday doing some of his favorite things, like eating strawberry cake and enjoying the company of his closest family and friends.
Stafford earned his day of leisure on Saturday as he prepares to celebrate 100 years on earth this coming Wednesday, a feat he’s been planning for his whole life.
“I’ve been thinking about it a lot,” Stafford said on Saturday when asked about living long enough to celebrate 100 years of life. “You don’t make it to 100 years old without a goal. You’ve got to just keep plugging along.”
Stafford’s daughter Beth Edwards said living to 100 years old has always been a goal of her father’s his whole life and now that he’ll see that goal accomplished on Wednesday, he’s moved his new goal to 102 years old.
“I’ve made it to 100 years old by trusting in the Lord,” Stafford said during his birthday party on Saturday in Hallsville. “I’ve been shot, shot at and shipwrecked but the Lord has brought me through it all.”
Born on July 30, 1919, Stafford was the oldest of three children and has outlived both is brother and sister. He’s seen a lot of things in his 100 years, including a war, the birth of his three daughters, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and the passing of his soulmate earlier this year — his wife of 67 years, Nitalene Stafford.
“I’ve seen a lot of change in 100 years, from covered wagons to the moon and beyond,” he said. “I spent three and a half years overseas during World War II.”
Besides family, friends and faith in God, Stafford’s military service is another topic near and dear to his heart, especially the friends he made and lost during his time serving in the 755th tank battalion of the U.S. Army.
Guests to his party at daughter Brenda Barth’s home on Saturday in Hallsville saw a glimpse into Stafford’s military service as pictures of him with friends from the war were seen in displays around the home.
Red, white and blue party decorations and cake commemorated his service and guests read Stafford’s own words of the war from a memoir he made.
“He served in Italy and North Africa during the war,” Edwards said of her father. “He and his friend T.C. Christian served together the whole time during the war.”
Nowadays, Stafford still lives on his own and spends as much of his free time as possible enjoying family, friends and serving the Lord through as a decades long member at First Baptist Church in Hallsville.
Friends and family mean so much to Stafford and he was thrilled to spend his birthday celebrating with a house full of them, including the oldest of his three daughters Beverly Johnson on Saturday.
“It feels wonderful,” Stafford said as he ate his favorite strawberry cake. “It feels wonderful to have the people I love, my friends and family here. I love spending time with them. Having loved ones around is the best thing.”