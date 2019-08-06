HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD and Ford Motor Co. are once again teaming up to help students during the upcoming Drive 4 UR School event Aug. 15 at the Hallsville High School Coliseum.
The fundraiser allows anyone aged 21 years and older with a valid driver’s license on hand to test drive a new Ford vehicle, thereby earning money for the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation and its causes for each test drive.
The Drive 4 UR School event is set to run from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the parking lot outside of the Hallsville High School Coliseum, at 616 Cal Young Road in Hallsville.
The event will run simultaneously to the annual Hallsville ISD Community Pep Rally to celebrate the start of the 2019-20 school year. The pep rally will begin at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 inside the high school coliseum.
The Hallsville ISD Education Foundation stands to earn a maximum of $6,000 during the test drive fundraiser, earning $20 per test drive for its teacher grants and student dual credit scholarships.
Also coming up for the foundation, the 9th annual “Get Rowdy, Get Loud” event is set for Sept. 21 at the Pinecrest Country Club, 214 Club Drive in Longview.
For more information about both upcoming events, visit the foundation’s website at http://hisdfoundation.org/ and at its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HallsvilleEducationFoundation/