The Harrison County Farmers Market is packing away most of its summer offerings and preparing to offer its new fall selection of locally grown fresh vegetables and other products.
The summer season of the market wrapped up in downtown Marshall on Saturday and will now be open from about 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday at downtown Marshall’s Telegraph Park.
“Today is the last day of the farmers market being here three days a week,” Master Gardener Billy Earl Pool said on Saturday. “After today and throughout the fall, we will be here on Saturdays only.”
Customers coming to the market during the fall season beginning next Saturday can expect to see fresh and locally grown vegetables, as well as arts and crafts vendor booths selling raw honey, leather made products, handmade soap made of goats milk, fresh flowers, jewelry, clothing and much more.
“Some of the fall vegetables you can expect to see will be okra, zucchini, what we call winter squash, some hangover tomatoes from summer, ursula artichoke and then we have our vendor booths with honey, jams, soap and chili peppers,” Pool said. “We have a lot of vendor booths, we even had one sign up today.”
Vendors pay just $20 a year to participate in the farmers market, Pool said. Those interested in hosting a booth at the market can contact him at 254-722-8778.
This was the first season of the Harrison County Farmers Market at its new location at Telegraph Park, just in front of the Historic Harrison County Courthouse in downtown Marshall and Pool said the new location has been fantastic for the market.
“It’s been great. This is a great location and we’ve had a lot of customers this year from all over. Here, we are close to the restrooms, have some shade and anyone who comes to downtown can see us,” Pool said.
The market also joined the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce and partners with Marshall Main Street, the city of Marshall and Harrison County.
“We get a lot of people that come through on Saturdays to see downtown or see the courthouse and they come see us,” Pool said. “They’ll ask me where to eat or what to do and I have this table of menus from local restaurants and brochures from businesses that I tell them about and give them.
“I’m Marshall Main Street when the Marshall Main Street office is closed.”
The Harrison County Farmers Market is open three days a week from May through September, and open each Saturday throughout the fall, at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.