STAFF REPORTS
The Travis Manion Foundation’s annual 9/11 Heroes Fun Run had a great turn out on Saturday in downtown Marshall, despite blazing hot summer temperatures throughout East Texas.
The annual 5K, Ruck and 1-mile fun run serves to remember those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America and honor the veterans, military, and first responders who continue to serve.
Several community members, as well as travelers from Louisiana and south Texas, East Texas Baptist University softball players,
“We had a very successful turnout today, with folks coming from as far as Austin, Shreveport and Texarkana,” Marshall race director, Travis Manion Foundation Ambassador and veteran Travis Keeney said on Saturday. “We have had wonderful support from the community and I’d also like to thank Marshall Ford, Maverick Chevrolet, the Marshall Fire Department and the ETBU softball team.”
Keeney said the point of the run is to honor 9/11 victims, survivors and first responders, as well as our local heroes.
“It’s really about remembering 9/11 and the folks that gave their lives and continue to support us in our communities today,” Keeney said.
The Travis Manion Foundation is named after US Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in 2007 in Iraq as he pulled wounded members of his battalion to safety following an ambush.
“He was a friend of mine,” Keeney said. “We graduated the Naval Academy together and both commissioned in the Marine Corps together.”
Before his final deployment, Manion visited Rescue One in New York City, which lost almost all its men on 9/11, and returned home with a deeper passion about why he was fighting in Iraq.
Manion’s parents and sister started the 9/11 Heroes Run in his honor after his death. The first race was held in Manion’s hometown of Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
The 12th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run national series will be held in more than 90 locations across the country and the world this year.
Funds raised from the event go to support first responders, veterans and the nonprofit foundation’s character-building programs, which are geared to empower youth.