JEFFERSON — With fall just around the corner, there’s no better time of year to get outside Saturday and check out the gleaming hot rods and antique cars at the first ever Big Cypress Fall Open Car Show, which benefits the Jefferson Fire Department.
“I put on the Big Cypress Corvette Show here in Jefferson every summer and we put together the Big Cypress (nonprofit) to handle that,” Hollis Shadden said Thursday. “The proceeds from that event go to various local charities like the backpack program at the school, Combat Warriors out of Longview, the Women of Jefferson scholarship programs.
“... We also held the Cruise Nights every Friday in Jefferson.”
The market for cruise nights became saturated locally due in part to multiple events in nearby Marshall and Longview, so attendance waned and the Jefferson Cruise Nights were stopped, Shadden said.
“About that time, the man who did the Fire Brigade Car Show for the Jefferson Fire Department got ahold of me and said he couldn’t really do it anymore and the Lions Club had assisted him but they couldn’t do it either, so we decided to take it up,” Shadden said. “We changed the name a little bit but it’s the same beneficiary, the Jefferson Fire Department.”
The Big Cypress Fall Open Car Show begins with registration at 8 a.m. Saturday in downtown Jefferson in front of the General Store on Austin Street.
Registration is $25 per car and proceeds from registration fees go the Jefferson firefighters.
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with judges perusing the cars throughout before an award show and trophy presentation at 2 p.m.
“The Jefferson Fire Department will be grilling hamburger lunches at the fire station,” Shadden said. “Those will be $10 each and the proceeds from that will go towards them as well.”
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, where guests can contribute from $1 and up to the pot and at 2 p.m. Saturday, a name will be drawn to win half the pot of money collected, with the other half going towards the firefighters.
“The car show is open for all kinds of cars, with classes for 1949 and back and a class for each the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and then a class of newer cars all the way up to brand new,” Shadden said. “We will also have a class of Corvettes there.”