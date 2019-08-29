Jefferson ISD trustees on Tuesday adopted a decreased tax rate and a balanced budget for the 2019-20 school year.
Trustees adopted a decreased total tax rate of $1.0558 per $100 of home valuation. That means, for homeowner with a $100,000 home, they would pay a tax bill of about $1,055 for the year.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said overall, the tax rate dropped more than 7 cents.
The adopted tax rate is made up of $0.97 on the maintenance and operations side, down from $1.04 in 2018, and $0.0858 on the interest and sinking side, down slightly less than a penny from 2018.
The decreased tax rate is largely due to the recently approved House Bill 3 over the summer.
As part of the landmark $11.6 billion HB 3 passed by the 86th legislature in June, the state required districts to provide raises for teachers, provided an increase in state funding per student and reduced property taxes.
The trustees on Tuesday also adopted about a $13.1 million balanced general fund budget, the second year in a row for the district to adopt a balanced budget and decreased tax rate.
The 2019-20 adopted budget consists of about $6.4 million in instruction costs which includes the pay raises for teachers under HB 3 this year.
The budget’s second highest line item consisted of about $1.3 million in plant maintenance and operations, followed by about $926,000 for student transportation costs.
The budget also included about $810,000 for co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.
Next up, the district is set to host a public meeting for the community at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the administration building, at 1 Bulldog Drive in Jefferson, to discuss the district’s and its campuses’ accountability ratings for this year.