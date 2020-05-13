JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD officials on Tuesday announced the district’s plans for hosting high school graduation after receiving guidance from the Texas Education Agency and Commissioner Mike Morath’s office last week.
Jefferson High School announced it will host its class of 2020 graduation ceremony at 8 p.m. on May 29 at WF Lockett Stadium, Jerry Bennett Field.
A graduation parade will also be held throughout downtown Jefferson at 7 p.m. on May 22.
TEA Commissioner Mike Morath’s office first instructed schools last week they could host ceremonies beginning May 15 but only if certain criteria within their local counties related to COVID-19 cases were met. Due to the 15 cases of COVID-19 in Marion county, the commissioner’s office barred Jefferson ISD from hosting a graduation ceremony before May 29.
Jefferson High School is set to hand out diplomas to 90 Bulldog seniors from the class of 2020 this year.
The Bulldogs’ class of 2020 valedictorian is senior James Roraback and salutatorian is senior Robert Sachtleben.
Including Roraback and Sachtleben, seven other senior Bulldogs were named in the top 10 percent of the class.
The top 10 percent after the valedictorian and salutatorian are listed in order of rank: Caleb Shepard, Mariah Williams, Caleb Wallace, Sharday Turner, Madison Bristow, Tay Grim and Mason McNeely.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this spring ordered all schools to remain closed for the remainder of the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abbott has begun slowly re-opening the state’s economy and businesses within the past two weeks, with malls, restaurants, libraries, museums, retail stores barber shops, salons and parks allowed to open with restrictions.