JEFFERSON - Motorists traveling FM 2208 south of Jefferson on Tuesday and Wednesday must use alternate routes as Union Pacific Railroad will close the roadway for repairs at the railroad crossing.
Traffic will be rerouted during the closure.
Portable message boards are set up near the railroad crossing to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure.
On Tuesday, the crossing will be closed and traffic detoured via FM 3001/FM 1997 to Woodlawn from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The roadway will be open Tuesday evening for normal traffic flow until 6 a.m. Wednesday when it will close again to allow crews to finish the work. This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions or other unforeseen issues.
For more information regarding the road closure, the public can call the Texas Department of Transportation’s Jefferson Maintenance Office at 903-665-2692.