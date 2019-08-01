JEFFERSON — Several East Texas businesses will be on hand for those looking to break into the job market during downtown Jefferson’s Job Fair hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Express Employment Professionals and KTAL Channel 6.
The job fair, set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jeffersonian Institute, at 120 E. Austin St. in Jefferson, is free to attend and no registration is required.
Companies such as the Texas Department of Transportation, CEFCO, Huddle House, TNT Rail Car, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Genesis Prime Care, Master Woodcraft Cabinetry LLC, Brookshire’s and many others will be on hand to meet with potential employees to discuss both full and part-time work.
Specific positions the companies are hiring for include: courtesy clerks and night shift stockers at Brookshire’s; line cooks, servers, assistant managers and shift managers at Huddle House; maintenance, deli, customer service workers and assistant managers at CEFCO and short haul drivers, yard jockey(s), maintenance and production/factory workers at Master WoodCraft Cabinetry LLC.
Companies wishing to participate in the job fair may do so by registering and paying online at www.jefferson-texas.com or by calling 903-665-2672.
Potential employees should expect to be interviewed on site at the fair and should bring copies of their resume.