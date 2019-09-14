The Marshall Convention Center was buzzing Friday as representatives of local businesses and organizations competed for the title of champion spelling team during the Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council’s 18th annual corporate spelling bee.
Defending Champions, the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, took home the first place trophy again this year, with the proper spelling of the word epizootic.
Taking home the spirit stick this year was Marshall ISD, who had both a student team and a staff team competing in the spelling bee.
A total of 14 teams competed in the bee, with James Runnels serving as caller and Molly Hollis as emcee. Judges were Joe Black, Brad Morin and Chad Sims.
“It’s very heartwarming to see people turn out for this event,” Literacy Council Executive Director Karen Bickerdike said.
Proceeds from the bee benefit the literacy council, a nonprofit that offers adult education courses, citizenship tutoring, computer literacy, English as a second language, and GED practice tests, preparation and tutoring help.
“There are so many causes to support today, so it is humbling to see so many people come out to support us,” Bickerdike said.
For more information about the Literacy Council, call 903-935-0962.