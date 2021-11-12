Patriotic music and bell tolls filled the air across the square this Veterans Day as a small crowd gathered next to the Marshall Grand Hotel for a ceremony honoring service members.
The ceremony featured a speech from Marshall veteran Captain Travis Keeney of the U.S. Marine Corps, as well as an appearance from local members of the Knights of Columbus. Church bells from the First United Methodist Church Marshall, Trinity Episcopal Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church rang at the eleventh hour, signifying the historic end to World War I with the signing of an armistice on Nov. 11, 1918.
The day became known as Armistice Day in celebration of the war’s end, which Congress later changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all former service members.
“The service members we honor today came from all walks of life, but they shared several fundamental qualities,” Keeney said. “They possess courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication, dedication to duty, and integrity — all the qualities needed to serve a cause much larger than oneself.”
Keeney praised Harrison County’s support of its veteran population who make up over 6% of the county’s total population. In contrast, veterans make up a little over 3% of the much larger Harris County,
“I want you all to recognize the legacy that this great county and this great city has to our veterans,” Keeney, a frequent volunteer to local veterans’ organizations, said.
“Since the first shots of Lexington and Concord were fired and our Revolutionary War began, American men and women have been answering our nation’s call to duty to include those from our local communities.”
Marshall resident Christina Anderson had a hand in coordinating the brief service like she has for the last 18 years, but this year’s ceremony came about a little differently.
“This year, due to the wonderful Veterans Parade that the Marshall Elks Lodge has planned for this Saturday, November 13, the veterans and veteran organizations, with whom we coordinate each year, decided that a full 11 o’clock program on Veterans Day would not be necessary,” Anderson said. “But, we still wanted to honor in some way all veterans and their families on Veterans Day itself and to commemorate the traditional ‘eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.’”
Anderson quickly put together a ceremony in conjunction with local veterans, the participating churches and some help from Sullivan Funeral Home, who provided a portable sound system.
Their efforts culminated in a quick but meaningful display of gratitude for local servicemembers.
“Captain Keeney’s remarks were very moving indeed, not only about the importance of continuing to honor and support veterans and their families for the selfless contribution to our nation but also about the rich tradition of service in the military by the citizens of Marshall and Harrison County,” Anderson said. “We appreciate all who contributed to the brief Veterans Day commemoration, we honor and thank all veterans and their families, and we look forward to an excellent Veterans Parade this Saturday, sponsored by the Marshall Elks Lodge.”