East Texas parents in need of some back to school help with supplies and other necessities can take advantage of a Longview organization’s upcoming back to school event.
The Junior League of Longview, in partnership with Buckner Children and Family Services and Neiman Marcus, is set to host its “School Supply Train” event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the ROC at the First Baptist Church of Longview, located at 212 East South Street in Longview.
The School Supply Train is open to any qualifying East Texas child, including those in Harrison and Marion counties.
Attendees will receive a grade appropriate backpack filled with school supplies. Free haircuts, vision screenings, and dental screenings will also be offered to children in attendance.
To qualify, families need to bring the following: ID for parent (driver’s license or government issued ID), proof of school enrollment for each child (report card or schedule), and proof of family income (current pay stub, benefit letter, or Medicaid card).
Families can register for the event on site the day of at the ROC.