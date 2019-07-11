WASKOM — The Waskom City Council unanimously approved Tuesday the appointment of Waskom attorney Josh Maness as the city’s new associate municipal court judge.
Maness is replacing Megan Pinson Grigsby, who, in May, was suspended of both her duties as Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace for Harrison County and associate municipal court judge for Waskom — without pay — by the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct in light of her recent arrest and indictment for allegations of theft and abuse of official capacity.
“I talked to Josh and he is more than willing to do this; and I think we’ll be extremely lucky to have him, with him (being) right here next door and everything,” said Waskom mayor Jesse Moore.
Maness’ law office is at 480 West Texas Ave., right next door to the municipal court and city hall. Moore said Maness would preside over the municipal court during trials and other proceedings in the absence of Municipal Court Judge Kathy McGinnis.
“I’m honored to be asked to serve and look forward to helping the city of Waskom and Judge McGinnis in any way possible,” said Maness.
According to his bio, the Beaumont native graduated from the University of Texas in 2001. He went on to graduate South Texas College of Law in 2004 and subsequently worked for a large law firm in downtown Houston, defending insurance companies.
Moving to East Texas, Maness worked as an assistant district attorney for Harrison County, beginning January 2006. He left in 2008 to pursue his own private practice.
“Since then, my team has represented hundreds of people in everything from minor crashes to wrongful death of a loved one,” his bio states, noting he’s tried more than 90 jury trials.
Maness is the current president of the Harrison County Bar Association and past vice chairman of the Twelve-Way Foundation, a faith-based sober living facility. He handles cases in state and federal courts not only East Texas, but throughout the country.