STAFF REPORTS
JEFFERSON — The Marion County Fair Board has teamed up with other area organizations and businesses to host a first of its kind back to school bash and supply giveaway on Saturday at Lions Park in Jefferson.
Local families are invited to come out to the park and enjoy some fun and pick up any needed backpacks or school supplies that they need assistance with, thanks to the first Back To School Bash and 4-H Roundup Free Backpack and School Supply Giveaway.
The event is set to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Lions Park, in the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Louisiana Street. The free event will include foam machine fun, bounce houses, slip and slides, face painting, water slides, relay races, a bubble station and kickball games.
“Our motto is ‘Youth Are Our Tomorrow,’” Marion County Fair Board member Shanna Reeves said on Thursday. “We want to bring our community together and our local organizations and businesses and help the children and families here that are in need.
“We will have hot dogs, drinks and chips and we have more than 100 backpacks stuffed with supplies for students in grades in kindergarten through sixth grade.”
Parents and caregivers need not bring anything to receive a backpack or school supplies on Saturday, Reeves said.
Reeves said the event and supply giveaway was made possible through the help of local businesses and organizations, such as the Jefferson Lions Club, Tangle and Tease, Cherry Bomb Boutique, Kitt’s Kornbread Sandwich and Pie Bar, Beardgang DJs, Bethlehem Community Riders, Jefferson Timberhawks, Household TV, and many more.
Reeves said the plan is for the event to return each summer before school starts.
“Our goal is to add a grade each year, up to the eighth grade,” she said.