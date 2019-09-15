JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court will consider, on Monday, adoption of its 2020 budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Monday in the County Courthouse Annex, at 114 W. Austin St. on the second floor.
According to the agenda, the court is set to vote to ratify that the adopted budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $236,999 or 7.92 percent; and $27,311.41 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year with a tax rate of .578067 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
The $6 million budget includes a $300 raise for all county employees, which equates to about $1.13 per working day, County Judge Leward LaFleur previously noted. Changes in the proposed budget include an increase of $19,839 to the general fund and an increase in general expenditures by $24,640.04 for salary/benefit adjustments, making the general fund deficit $40,180.
Elections/ Countywide Polls
In other business, the court will consider approval of polling locations for the Nov. 5 constitutional amendment election. The court will discuss moving Voting Box No. 2 from the Lake O’ Pines Baptist Church fellowship hall to Mims Volunteer Fire Department.
The court will also consider approving a resolution supporting the county’s inclusion into the Texas Secretary of State’s Countywide Polling Place Program, which would allow voters to go to any of the county’s polling sites on Election Day and vote.
The county began its pursuit into the program earlier this year in hopes to provide countywide polling places or vote centers for the November election. The county had an Aug. 22 deadline to apply.
Judge LaFleur said Friday that the request was denied; thus, the county will seek inclusion into the program for the March Primary.
“We didn’t make this round and will try for the next,” he said. “We have to pass a (new) resolution of the court’s support and reapply.”
In other business, the court will discuss items for the courthouse restoration project.
The court will also discuss Government Code 2051.044 regarding the type of newspaper the county is required to use for the publishing of its legal notices. Marion currently uses the Jefferson Jimplecute, which is the newspaper of record for the city of Jefferson and the county seat newspaper serving Marion County.