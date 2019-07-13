Marshall City Commissioners looked at a plan during Thursday's meeting to improve the city's aesthetics.
As a result of the community wide strategic planning meeting last month, one of the issues mentioned by residents is a need to improve the look of the city and its curb appeal to attract more tourists and residents.
The city staff presented a program to the commission Thursday to begin working on that issue. Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr presented the program to address community appearance.
"Everyone will recall when we had the envisioning process on June 1, the important priorities that the citizens conveyed to the commission and everyone in attendance, and one of those particular concerns was enhancing the appearance throughout the city," Rohr said. "That particular project received support from everyone of the commissioners and is one of the most important projects in the approved plan that was ratified at the commission meeting following the envisioning process."
Rohr said the city must follow the residents' wishes for the strategic plan by now implementing an improvement plan for city appearance.
"I tried to assemble different tools and steps that we need to utilize and employ in order to enhance the appearance of the city," Rohr said. "I'm pleased to say some of these we've already gotten done and some we need to address as we move forward."
The list included: moving the municipal court to a new setting, establishing a labor restitution program for those deemed indigent, to make sure the Harrison County Sheriff's Office sales occur regularly and to make sure the city works closely with the county, heighten community awareness about the importance of appearance, secure a prosecutor to ensure closure on code enforcement cases, secure additional help in the Planning Department to make sure the focus is placed on appearance, enforce Section 1.8 Code (General Penalty)- meaning each day a separate offense continues could include up to $1,000 a day, ensure stricter enforcement of the property maintenance code, implement a Community Revitalization Program in the Mobilize Marshall Plan that's titled Neighborhood Revitalization, use grant programs and Habitat for Humanity assistance to build new homes for residents, consider additional abatement appropriations in the upcoming 2020 fiscal budget and establish beautification awards in partnership with Keep Marshall Beautiful to encourage appearance enhancing work from residents and businesses.
The city's Planning and Development Director Wes Morrison also presented additional ideas.
"There's a couple of programs out there that other cities do; one is a rental inspection program," Morrison said. "We have 56 percent of our residents as renters so I would say you're looking at about 50 percent of your housing stock is rental property."
Morrison said as a board member for Habitat for Humanity, he was ashamed to realize the three families recently selected to receive new housing as part of the program were all from Marshall.
"I've got to say I was really embarrassed that these families were living in the conditions that they are, in rental property that they pay good money for, between $800 and $1,200 month for and there's a slew of problems including holes in the roof, running water, and so I think by having a rental inspection program, it's something that could really change the face of our housing here in town," he said.
Rohr said he supports the program, but believes it's not something the city is ready to implement at this time.
Morrison said the city staff has also discussed possibly lowering the grass enforcement code from 12 inches to 8 or 9 inches.
Along the lines of community enhancement, Commissioner Amy Ware pointed out the Keep Marshall Beautiful organization had a new Facebook page and has also scheduled a Fall Sweep for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 with a meet up for supply pick up at the Marshall City Park. The Fall Sweep will see individuals and organizations head to certain areas of town to pick up trash and litter on roadways and ditches.
Those interested in participating in the Fall Sweep can contact Mallori James at 903-935-4417 or by email at keepmarshallbeautiful@gmail.com. Folks can also sign up online at www.signupgenius.com/go/8050949ACAF2CA4F49-fall
Commissioner Vernia Calhoun also voiced support of code enforcement officials targeting homeowners who blow grass and leaves in the street from their property.
Calhoun suggested the city undertake an effort to inform residents against the practice and then use code enforcement punitive measures to stop residents who continue to blow their grass and leaves in roadways.
Commissioner Gail Beil also voiced support for a program the city could implement to help elderly residents repair the infrastructure on their aging homes.
The commission on Thursday also approved a budget amendment to the 2019 fiscal budget to allow for the reorganization of city departments proposed during the last council meeting.
The plan included newly created positions which the city was able to budget for without a amending the 2019 budget. The amendment was only for the reorganization of the groundskeepers positions — about $53,000.
The motion passed with Commissioner Doug Lewis opposed the amendment and Commissioner Larry Hurta was absent so the motion passed with five votes.