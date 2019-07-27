Marshall city commissioners on Thursday heard about the gains and losses of the city’s annual Wonderland of Lights Christmas display and festival last year, as well as ways to improve the event and revenue generated.
According to financial tallies from 2017 and 2018 Wonderland of Lights events, last year saw a decrease in overall spending and revenue, though the event did net an overall profit of $500 for 2018, compared to an $867 loss in 2017.
Overall spending for the 2018 event came in at $275,211 while revenue posted at $275,711. In 2017, overall spending was at $276,644 and revenue came in at $275,778.
City of Marshall Director of Planning and Economic Development Wes Morrison said donations for Wonderland of Lights were down for 2018’s event but Marshall Main Street Manager Rachel Skowronek is working on ideas to bring the donations back up for this year’s event.
“We didn’t see any big change between revenues and expenses but we realized some deficiencies we had last year were donations were down about $10,000 last year,” Morrison said. “I hope for a more robust fundraising this year.
“Skating revenue is up. I will attribute that to Mr. (Randy) Pritchard’s wonderful idea to enclose the skating rink in a tent this past year,” he continued. “It allowed us to skate when the weather wasn’t ideal for skating. While it added a little cost, it came back full fold with revenues going up.”
Morrison said the outdoor market also saw gains.
“The outdoor market grew again, thanks to Rachel and her marketing abilities with that,” he said.
Entertainment expenditures increased during last year’s event because Morrison said a concerted effort was placed on providing better entertainment activities and acts.
“We started handling entertainment a little bit differently — getting a little bit better entertainment out there for weekend nights,” Morrison said. “We also were able to save on light displays and lighting thanks to volunteers that we had.”
Sponsorships opportunities for Wonderland of Lights begin on Monday, Skowronek said.
Morrison said the city also learned things that worked best from 2017’s event to 2018’s, including a reduction in staff that reduced operating expenses.
Morrison said the city’s staff handles the bulk of the lighting displays.
On a tally of numbers from 2018’s event, Morrison said there were 178 volunteers, 24 sponsors, 74 outdoor Christmas vendors and 67 decorators.
On ticket sales, 454 tickets for carriage rides were sold, 311 train tickets were sold, 921 ice skating tickets were sold and 176 carousel tickets were sold.