Marshall ISD Education Foundation this week announced it is seeking nominee applications for the foundation's annual Distinguished Alumni Award.
The foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Marshall High School Distinguished Alumni Award. This year’s award is sponsored by McKool Smith – Sam Baxter and will be presented at the Maverick Honors dinner and recognition ceremony June 9.
The award was created in 2019 to honor Marshall High School alumni each year who are noted in their field or recognized for their good works by their peers. Nominees must have graduated from Marshall High School at least 10 years ago and must have distinguished themselves through achievement, service, or contributions to society.
Last year's award recipient was class of 1997 Maverick Dr. Bettina Drake, who serves as a tenured professor at Washington University School of Medicine and Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Nomination forms are posted on the foundation's website be submitted online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdqdnqiYWQk8TJ1wdPjHXyW614rtcNsk09pdyCcm_hJiGNLVg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR34FuWufimjFHA0r0S8XjkJ_dhK5y-LHnHUtCbpFIOph7EIjTRPMJTSx9g or emailed to info@backthemavs.com. All nominations must be received by May 26.
To learn more about the distinguished alumni award or to donate to the foundation's grants to teachers program, visit the foundation's website at https://www.backthemavs.com/