Marshall ISD trustees on Friday adopted a surplus budget for the 2019-20 school year and a decreased tax rate.
The surplus in the budget and the decrease in the tax rate this year is largely due to House Bill 3 — new school finance legislation that was passed by lawmakers this summer.
As part of the landmark $11.6 billion HB 3 passed by the 86th legislature in June, the state required districts to provide raises for teachers, provided an increase in state funding per student and reduced property taxes.
Trustees on Friday adopted a 2019-20 budget with about $2.4 million in surplus projected. The district’s budget is based on an enrollment of about 4,820 students and the surplus is due to HB 3 funding, as well as about a 7 percent increase in property values.
According to the budget, the district’s projected revenues come in at about $46.2 million and expenditures come in at about $43.7 million.
The budget includes about a percent and a half increase in payroll costs and allows for the purchase of about three new buses.
The district’s adopted tax rate for 2019-20 drops 7 cents to $1.26 per $100 of home value. Last year’s tax rate was $1.33 per $100 of home value.
The tax rate is made up of $0.97 on the maintenance and operations side, a drop from last year’s $1.04, thanks to HB 3, and includes $0.29 on the interest and sinking side, the same as last year.