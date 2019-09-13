The Marshall Public Library is gearing up for fall with several, first of their kind, fall specific craft and activity sessions for adults, tweens and children.
The upcoming fall craft sessions are free to the public and set to run throughout September, October and November.
The next session, set for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24, is focused on tweens with a crafting project making “Shrinky Dinks.”
Beginning in October, the Friends of Marshall Public Library will host its fall book sale Oct. 11-19.
Halloween and autumn craft sessions will continue throughout October and November with a Tween Halloween session including making crafts and snacks with a Halloween theme.
Adults will get their Halloween themed crafting session from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 making “creepy” home decorations.
Another adult session from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 14 will focus on making autumn themed decorations, including felt garland and book stitching.
Story time will held at 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday and Thursday of September and Marshall Firefighters are set to visit the children at the library at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2.
For more information, visit the library’s website or its Facebook page at www.marshalltexas.net/departments/library and www.facebook.com/MarshallPublicLibrary/