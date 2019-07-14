STAFF REPORTS
East Texans still took advantage of downtown Marshall’s Second Saturday event on Saturday, despite an afternoon rain shower.
The event is held the second Saturday of each month in downtown Marshall, in conjunction with Market on the Square, Harrison County’s Farmers Market.
In addition to homegrown fruits and vegetables, the market offers jewelry, baked goods, homemade breads, bath bombs, crafts, jams, jellies, honey, snow cones, aprons, tote bags, blue bird houses and more.
Market on the Square sets up near Telegraph Park on the square from 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
“We invite you to find your handful of happiness at Market on the Square,” Main Street Manager Rachel Skowronek said. “We’ve got the tastiest fruits and veggies, eggs and honey in addition to leather goods, fresh flowers, lotions and soaps, baked goods, beaded and wire jewelry, children’s books and so much more.”
Also on Saturday, the event hosted its best homemade cookie contest and children’s craft project titled, “All About Bees.”
A crowd favorite, the Rusty Lugnuts Car Show starts at 5 p.m., each Second Saturday, with streets closing to through traffic at 3 p.m.
There is no entry fee to register a vehicle for the car show and door prizes are awarded. Registration is available the day of the event.
Second Saturday guests close out the day with the Twilight Tunes concert series at 7 p.m. on the stage at Telegraph Park.
“We have done a lot of work to add some new life to our long-loved Second Saturdays in downtown Marshall,” Skowronek said. “We are working closer with the Rusty Lugnuts Car Club to run our concert series in conjunction with the car show.
“We have revamped our concert series, as well as moved the time of the concerts up, to encourage younger families to come out and spend the evening downtown with us.”
For more information, contact the Main Street Office at 903-702-7777 or to sign up as a vendor, visit www.marshalltexas.net/saturday.