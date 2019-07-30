BEST FOOD & DRINKS
Baked Potato
Porky’s Smokehouse & Grill
Runner Up — Jucys Hamburgers
Runner Up — Pic-N-Pay Texas Style Cookin
Bakery
R & R Bakery & Coffee Shop
Runner Up —Kroger
Runner Up —Walmart
Breakfast
I—Hop
Runner Up — Whataburger
Runner Up —Waffle House
Brisket
Bodacious Bar-B-Q
Runner Up — Pic-N-Pay Texas Style Cookin
Runner Up — Porky’s Smokehouse & Grill
Buffet
China King Buffet
Runner Up — Gucci’s Pizza
Runner Up — Golden Corral Buffet & Grill
Catfish
Porky’s Smokehouse & Grill
Runner Up — Cajun Tex
Runner Up — Shady Glade Cafe
Chicken Fried Steak
Jucys Hamburgers
Runner Up — Shady Glade Cafe
Runner Up — Cajun Tex
Chili
Pic-N-Pay Texas Style Cookin
Runner Up — Wendy’s
Runner Up — Chili’s Grill & Bar
Chinese Food
China King Buffet
Runner Up — Peking Chinese Restaurant
Runner Up — In Japan Steakhouse
Crawfish
Wiler’s Crawfish
Runner Up — Crawfish Shack
Runner Up — Cajun Tex
Cup Of Coffee
Joe Pine Coffee Co
Runner Up — R & R Bakery & Coffee Shop
Runner Up — McDonalds
Dessert
Dairy Queen
Runner Up — R & R Bakery & Coffee Shop
Runner Up — Chili’s Grill & Bar
Doughnuts
Mr. Donut & Kolache
Runner Up — Donut Palace
Runner Up — Adkisson Donut
Fountain Drinks
Sonic
Runner Up — Jucys Hamburgers
Runner Up — Whataburger
French Fries
Jucys Hamburgers
Runner Up — Cajun Tex
Runner Up — Dairy Queen
Fried Chicken
Chicken Express
Runner Up – Church’s Chicken
Runner Up — Golden Chick
Hamburger
Jucys Hamburgers
Runner Up — Whataburger
Runner Up — Fugler’s Grocery & Market
Hot Dog
Pic-N-Pay Texas Style Cookin
Runner Up — Sonic
Runner Up — Legends Social Club
Italian Food
Café Italia
Runner Up — Gucci’s Pizza
Runner Up — Pazzeria by Pietro’s
Lunch Under $5
Taco Bell
Runner Up — Wendy’s
Runner Up –McDonald’s
Mexican Food
The Jalapeño Tree
Runner Up — Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant
Runner Up — Miguel’s Authentic Mexican
Pizza
Gucci’s Pizza
Runner Up — Pizza Hut
Runner Up — Pazzeria by Pietro’s
Ribs
Bodacious Bar-B-Q
Runner Up — Bar-B-Q Express
Runner Up — Porky’s Smokehouse & Grill
Salad Bar
Gucci’s Pizza
Runner Up — Golden Corral Buffet & Grill
Runner Up — CiCis
Sandwich
Subway
Runner Up — Central Perks
Runner Up — Schlotzsky’s
Shrimp
Cajun Tex
Runner Up — Wiler’s Crawfish
Runner Up — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Soup
Central Perks
Runner Up — Pic-N-Pay Texas Style Cookin
Runner Up — Chili’s Grill & Bar
Steaks
The Ginocchio
Runner Up — Chili’s Grill & Bar
Runner Up — In Japan Steak House
Sushi
In Japan Steakhouse
Runner Up — Kroger
Sweet Tea
Chicken Express
Runner Up — Jucys Hamburger
Runner Up — Porky’s Smokehouse & Grill
Taco
Jucys Taco
Runner Up — Taco Bell
Runner Up — Dairy Queen
Vegetarian Dish
Central Perks
Runner Up — In Japan Steak House
Runner Up — Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant
BEST SERVICE & REPAIR
A/C Heating Service
All Elements Heating & Air LLC
Runner Up — Keith Air Conditioning & Heating
Runner Up — Slater Air & Refrigeration
Appliance Repair Store or Service
Roden Appliance Sales & Service
Runner Up — Lowe’s
Auto Repair
Jerry’s Auto & Truck Services
Runner Up — Cole’s Garage & Wrecker Service
Runner Up — Ralo’s Lube and Auto Center
Banking Service
Texas National Bank
Runner Up — Vera Bank
Runner Up — Texas Bank & Trust
Barber Shop
Texas Finest Barber Shop & Salon
Runner Up — Lonestar Trims
Runner Up — Today’s Cuts
Car Wash
Squeaky Clean Express Wash
Runner Up — John Mendoza
Runner Up — Carlos Valoz
Carpet Cleaning Service
VIP Carpet Cleaning
Runner Up — Holloway’s Carpet Co.
Runner Up — Patterson Floors
Catering Service
Blue Frog Events & Catering
Runner Up — Catfish Express Catering
Runner Up — Cajun Tex
Children’s Day Care Center
First United Methodist Day School
Runner Up — Bright Beginnings Learning Center
Runner Up — Little Angels Learning Center
Computer Repair Store
Right Click Plus
Runner Up — Marshall Computer Connection
Runner Up — Enter the Box
Dentist Office
Love Cosmetic & General Dentistry
Runner Up — Marshall Family Dental
Runner Up — Dr. Cayce, DDS
Detail Shop
Nate’s Restoration Systems
Runner Up — Cody’s Detail
Runner Up — John Mendoza
Dry Cleaner
B & C Cleaners
Runner Up — Earl’s Professional Cleaners
Exterminating Company
Gecko Pest Control
Runner Up — Branch’s Pest Control
Runner Up — Terminix
Floral Shop
Rainbow Floral
Runner Up — Marshall Floral & Gifts
Runner Up — Wendy’s Hidden Garden
Home Builder/General Contractor
Casey Slone Construction
Runner Up — Waldrop Custom Homes & Construction LLC
Runner Up — Larry Ford Construction
Insurance Agency
SIG Insurance Services
Runner Up — Brownrigg Insurance Agency, Inc.
Runner Up — Texas Farm Bureau
Investment Firm
Knox Financial Advising, Inc.
Runner Up — Edward Jones — Brad Howlett
Runner Up — Edward Jones — Travis Keeney
Landscaping Service
C Jai Landscapes
Runner Up — Marshall Lawn & Landscape
Runner Up — Grasshopper Lawn Care
Lawn Care Service
Grasshopper Lawn Care
Runner Up — Allgood Quality Lawn Care
Runner Up — Marshall Lawn & Landscape
Mortgage Lending Company
Bancorp South
Runner Up — Texas Bank & Trust
Pet Grooming
Pet Sense
Runner Up — The Dawg House
Runner Up — Ty’s Doggy Stylz
Pet Sitting Service
The Dawg House
Runner Up — Marshall Animal Hospital
Runner Up — Patchwork Pet Resort
Plumbing Company
Ben Wilson Plumbing
Runner Up — Action Plumbing
Runner Up — Marshall Plumbing
Roofing Company
Right Kut Inc.
Runner Up — David’s Roofing & Remodeling
Runner Up — Marshall Hometown Roofing
Swimming Pool Service
A & R Pool Service
Runner Up — Jeff’s Pool Service
Tree Removal Service
Fason Tree Service
Runner Up — All About Trees
Runner Up — Wes Caudle
Wrecker Service
Ronnie’s Paint & Body Shop
Runner Up — Armstrong’s Wrecker Services
Runner Up – Action Towing
Vet Clinic
All Cypress Veterinary Hospital
Runner Up — McClendon Veterinary Services
Runner Up — Marshall Animal Hospital
BEST SHOPPING
Antiques Shop
Weisman Center
Runner Up — Blissmoore Valley Ranch
Boutique
Deborah’s Boutique
Runner Up — Downtown Girls & Brother
Runner Up — Addictions by Rhonda
Carpet & Flooring
Holloway’s Carpet Co
Runner Up — Perry’s Hometown Flooring
Runner Up — Patterson Floors
Consignment Shop
Hope’s Closet
Runner Up — Weisman Center
Computer Store
Walmart
Runner Up — Right Click Plus
Runner Up — Enter the Box
Feed Store
Buchanan’s Feed & Seed
Runner Up — Dillards Feed House
Runner Up — Tractor Supply Co.
Floor Coverings Store
Perry’s Hometown Flooring
Runner Up — Patterson Floors
Runner Up — Holloway’s Carpet Co.
Furniture
Ivan Smith Furniture
Runner Up — Adams Furniture & Appliance
Runner Up — Blake Furniture
Grocery Store
Kroger
Runner Up — Super 1 Foods
Runner Up — Walmart
Gun Shop
Green’s Guns & Range
Runner Up — Bullseye Marshall
Runner Up — R & B Services
Hardware Store
Lowe’s
Runner Up — McNatt Lumber Co.
Runner Up — Tractor Supply Co.
Jewelry
Pelz Jewelers
Lumber Store
Lowe’s
Runner Up — McNatt Lumber
Runner Up — Cassity Jones
Pawn Shop
Cherokee Pawn
Runner Up — Insta—Cash Pawn
Runner Up — Cash America Pawn
Pet Store
Pet Sense
Unique Gift Shop
Deborah’s Boutique
Runner Up — Christus Good Shepherd Gift Shop
Runner Up — Weisman Center
BEST PEOPLE
Attorney
Chase Palmer
Runner Up — Joy Berry
Auto Mechanic
Buster Sipes, Jerry’s Auto & Truck Services
Runner Up — Oscar Olvera, Ralo’s Lube & Auto Center
Runner Up — Danna, Andrew’s Radiator
Bank Teller
Anna Oney, Vera Bank
Runner Up — Lila Cooper, Bancorp South
Runner Up — Donna McCarty, Texas Bank & Trust
Barber
Kristen Alexander, Lonestar Trims
Runner Up — Laurie Epperson, Bar E Cutting Co.
Runner Up — Junior Vera, Texas Finest Barber Shop & Salon
Car Salesperson/Dealership
Eddie Longoria, Maverick Chevrolet
Runner Up — Suzanne W, Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Runner Up — Stephanie Milton, Marshall Ford Lincoln
CPA
Rick McMinn
Runner Up — Rick Tackett
Runner Up — Julie Simmons
Chiropractor
Dr. Lance Cook, DC
Runner Up — Dr. Kyle Campbell, DC
Runner Up — Dr. Delmar Brooks, DC
Dentist
Dr. James Love, DDS
Runner Up — Dr. Mark Neel, DDS
Runner Up — Dr. John Cayce, DDS
Electrician
Roger Woods
Runner Up — Don Woods
Runner Up — John Pugh—Ford Electric
Financial Consultant
Kenny Knox, Knox Financial Advising, Inc.
Runner Up — James Thompson, Cornerstone Wealth Management
Runner Up — Brad Howlett, Edward Jones
Florist
Janice, Rainbow Floral
Runner Up — Wendy Slater
Runner Up — Willie Sneed—Flowers by Willie
Firefighter
Joey Hudson
Runner Up — Randall Jeans
Runner Up — Reginald Cooper
Funeral Director
Melinda Gaulden, Meadowbrook Funeral Home
Runner Up — Shelliee Omick, Sullivan Funeral Home
Runner Up — Keith Downs, Downs Funeral Home
Hair Stylist/Salon
Kelli Kerby, Willow Salon + Color Bar
Runner Up — Shannon Cox, Serenity Salon & Spa
Runner Up — Logan Sisk, Willow Salon + Color Bar
Insurance Salesperson/Company
Doug Heard, SIG Insurance Services
Runner Up — Nathan McDaniel, Farmer’s Insurance
Runner Up — Charisma McConnell, Texas Farm Bureau
Massage Therapist
Erica Spear, Serenity Salon & Spa
Runner Up — Jamie Daniel, My Happy Place
Runner Up — Jimmi Green, Infinity Massage
Medical Administrator
Linda Benson, Marshall Manor Nursing & Rehab
Runner Up — Amanda Ash, Genesis Primecare
Runner Up — Brett Kinman, Christus Good Shepherd
Medical Doctor
Dr. Odette Santa, Family Practice Assoc.
Runner Up — Dr. Kelehan, Access Family Health
Runner Up – Dr. Valerie Allman, Christus Health
Minister/Church
Pete Sellers, River Crossing Cowboy Church
Runner Up — Bob Bryant, Cypress Valley Bible Church
Runner Up — Shawn Smith, Immanuel Baptist Church
Nurse
Latissa Winston, Marshall Manor Nursing & Rehab
Runner Up — Chassity Dillard, Marshall Home Care & Hopice
Runner Up — Jackie Weeks, Highland Park Home Health
Optometrist
Dr. David Nelson, OD
Runner Up — Dr. Kenny Hall III, MD
Runner Up — Dr. Jana Ponder, OD
Personal Trainer/Gym
Brooke Labouve, Flex Athletics, LLC
Pharmacist/Pharmacy
Becky Bates, Matthewson Drug Co.
Runner Up — Erin Land, Matthewson Drug Co.
Runner Up — Kenny Hall, Super 1 Pharmacy
Photographer
Hilary Hope
Police Officer
Michael Maguire
Runner Up — Officer Gill
Postal Carrier
Lindsey Ferguson
Runner Up — Kimber Hooks
Runner Up — Jerry Meyers
Realtor
Diane Seal, Coldwell Banker Lenhart Porperties
Runner Up — Brad Burris, Century 21 A Select Group
Runner Up — Richie Arnold, Century 21 A Select Group
Receptionist
Debbie Woodruff, Love Cosmetic & General Dentistry
Runner Up — Sheila Alldredge, Genesis Primecare
Runner Up — Karen Vences, Marshall Ford Lincoln
Sales Associate
Kayela Cole, Brass Trunk
Runner Up — Kristen Byrd, Downtown Girls & Brother
Runner Up — Paul Oney, Cherokee Pawn
School Principal
Jerry Hancock, Sam Houston
Runner Up — Angela Fitzpatrick, David Crockett
Runner Up — Tameka Johnson, William B. Travis
Siding & Metal Roofer
Right Kut, Inc.
Runner Up — Hart to Hart
Runner Up — David’s Roofing & Remodeling
Teacher
Mallory Kaufman, Sam Houston
Runner Up — Jillian Keeney, William B. Travis
Runner Up — Kristen Morrison, David Crockett
Veterinarian
Sonya McClendon, McClendon Veterinary Services
Runner Up — Michele Tanner, All Cypress Veterinary Hospital
Runner Up — Jay Anderson, Marshall Animal Hospital
Waiter
Jack Little, Golden Corral
Runner Up — Jeremy Patterson, Jalapeno Tree
Runner Up — Cannon Caudle, In Japan Steak House
Waitress
Kelly Mondry, Jalapeño Tree
Runner Up — Brittany Dotson, Gucci’s Pizza
Runner Up — Arianna Linn, Gucci’s Pizza
BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR LEISURE & LIVING
Apartment Community
Ryan’s Crossing
Runner Up — Country Club Place
Runner Up — Stone Creek Apartments
Assisted Living/Retirement Center
Reunion Inn
Runner Up — Oakwood Estates
Runner Up — Heritage House
Bed & Breakfast
Roseville Bed & Breakfast
Place To Have Cocktails
Legends Social Club
Runner Up — The Ginocchio
Runner Up — Chili’s Grill & Bar
Hotel/Motel
Fairfield Inn & Suites
Runner Up — Hampton Inn
Runner Up — Comfort Suites
Movie Theatre
Marshall Cinema
Place For Live Music
Legends Social Club
Runner Up — OS2 Pub
Runner Up — In Japan Steak House
Place To Go on a Date
Legends Social Club
Runner Up — The Ginocchio
Runner Up — In Japan Steak House
Place To Worship
River Crossing Cowboy Church
Runner Up — Cypress Valley Bible Church
Runner Up — Immanuel Baptist Church
Travel Agency
Best of Times Getaways
Runner Up — Tracie’s Travels
Runner Up — John Best
Photography Studio
Juays Photography
Runner Up — Hilary Hope Photography
Runner Up — Lisa Gallant Photography
Place For Wedding Reception
Carriage Place Event Venue
Runner Up — Legends Social Club
Runner Up — Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery
Wedding Venue ($ No Object)
Carriage Place Event Venue
Runner Up — Doodley Dee’s Farm
Runner Up — Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery
Wedding Venue (On a Budget)
Carriage Place Event Venue
Runner Up — Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery
Runner Up — Doodley Dee’s Farm
BEST HEALTH OR FITNESS & PERSONAL CARE
Beauty Salon
Willow Salon + Color Bar
Runner Up — Today’s Cuts
Runner Up — Toby’s Cutting Co.
Hearing Aid Center
Puretone Hearing Aid Center
Runner Up — Livingston Audiology & Hearing Aid Center
Runner Up — Beltone Hearing Aid Center
Place To Get Mani/Pedi
VIP Nails & Spa
Runner Up — Happy Nails &Spa
Runner Up — Luxury Nail & Spa
Place to Get a Massage
Serenity Salon & Spa
Runner Up — My Happy Place
Runner Up — Infinity Massage
Tanning Salon
Planet Fitness
Runner Up — Serenity Salon & Spa
Runner Up — Endless Summer
Weight Loss Center
Planet Fitness
Runner Up – Christus Good Shepherd Life Center
Workout Facility
Planet Fitness
Runner Up – Christus Good Shepherd Life Center
Runner Up — Pilates on the Square
BEST MEDICAL OR HEALTH INDUSTRY
Funeral Home
Meadowbrook Funeral Home
Runner Up — Downs Funeral Home
Runner Up — Sullivans Funeral Home
Home Health Agency
Marshall Home Care & Hospice
Runner Up — Christus GS Homecare
Runner Up — Texas Home Health
Hospice Care
Marshall Home Care & Hospice
Runner Up — HeartsWay Hospice
Runner Up — Heart To Heart Hospice
Medical Supply
Fresh Air
Oxygen & Medical Supply
Runner Up — Cross Medical
Nursing Home
Marshall Manor Nursing & Rehab
Runner Up — Heritage House
Pharmacy
Matthewson Drug Co.
Runner Up — Walgreens
Runner Up — CVS
Place to Receive Health Care
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center
Runner Up — Genesis Primecare
Runner Up — HealthCare Express
BEST RESTAURANT
Asian Restaurant
In Japan Steak House
Runner Up — Peking Chinese Restaurant
Runner Up — China King Buffet
BBQ Restaurant
Bodacious Bar-B-Q
Runner Up — Porky’s Smokehouse & Grill
Runner Up — Best of Texas BBQ
Cajun Restaurant
Cajun Tex
Runner Up — Wiler’s Crawfish
Runner Up — Crawfish Shack
Food Truck
Mega Bites
Runner Up — Taco Reyes
Runner Up — Wiler’s Crawfish
Italian Restaurant
Café Italia
Runner Up — Gucci’s Pizza
Runner Up — Pazzeria by Pietro’s
Mexican Restaurant
The Jalapeño Tree
Runner Up — Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant
Runner Up — Miguel’s Authentic Mexican
Homecooking Restaurant
Elisha’s Food for the Soul
Runner Up — The Dinner Belle
Runner Up — D’s Diner
Restaurant For Friendly Service
Jucys Hamburgers
Runner Up — Cajun Tex
Runner Up — Pic-N-Pay Texas Style Cookin
Restaurant For Fast Service
Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant
Runner Up — Jucys Taco
Runner Up — Dairy Queen
BEST AUTO BODY SHOP
Ronnies Paint & Body Shop
Runner Up — B & J Collision
Runner Up — Platinum Collision
New Car Dealership
Marshall Ford Lincoln
Runner Up — Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Runner Up — Shapen Toyota
Oil Change
Ralo’s Lube & Auto Center
Runner Up — Lube Master
Runner Up – Marshall Hometown Tire
Tire Shop
Marshall Hometown Tire
Runner Up — Gateway Tire
Runner Up — Ralo’s Lube and Auto Center
Used Car Dealership
Simmons Auto
Runner Up — Marshall Ford Lincoln
Runner Up — Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy Car Audio System
Texas Truck Outfitters
Runner Up — Patterson Customs
Runner Up — Big Daddy’s Stereo
Buy Truck Accessories
Texas Truck Outfitters
Runner Up — Patterson Customs
BEST YOU NAME IT
Activity Director
Heather Ledbetter, Marshall Manor Nursing & Rehab
Runner Up — Nurse Practitioner Gary Brouilette, Genesis Primecare
Runner Up — Liquor Store, Grand Liquor