BEST FOOD & DRINKS

Baked Potato

Porky’s Smokehouse & Grill

Runner Up — Jucys Hamburgers

Runner Up — Pic-N-Pay Texas Style Cookin

Bakery

R & R Bakery & Coffee Shop

Runner Up —Kroger

Runner Up —Walmart

Breakfast

I—Hop

Runner Up — Whataburger

Runner Up —Waffle House

Brisket

Bodacious Bar-B-Q

Runner Up — Pic-N-Pay Texas Style Cookin

Runner Up — Porky’s Smokehouse & Grill

Buffet

China King Buffet

Runner Up — Gucci’s Pizza

Runner Up — Golden Corral Buffet & Grill

Catfish

Porky’s Smokehouse & Grill

Runner Up — Cajun Tex

Runner Up — Shady Glade Cafe

Chicken Fried Steak

Jucys Hamburgers

Runner Up — Shady Glade Cafe

Runner Up — Cajun Tex

Chili

Pic-N-Pay Texas Style Cookin

Runner Up — Wendy’s

Runner Up — Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chinese Food

China King Buffet

Runner Up — Peking Chinese Restaurant

Runner Up — In Japan Steakhouse

Crawfish

Wiler’s Crawfish

Runner Up — Crawfish Shack

Runner Up — Cajun Tex

Cup Of Coffee

Joe Pine Coffee Co

Runner Up — R & R Bakery & Coffee Shop

Runner Up — McDonalds

Dessert

Dairy Queen

Runner Up — R & R Bakery & Coffee Shop

Runner Up — Chili’s Grill & Bar

Doughnuts

Mr. Donut & Kolache

Runner Up — Donut Palace

Runner Up — Adkisson Donut

Fountain Drinks

Sonic

Runner Up — Jucys Hamburgers

Runner Up — Whataburger

French Fries

Jucys Hamburgers

Runner Up — Cajun Tex

Runner Up — Dairy Queen

Fried Chicken

Chicken Express

Runner Up – Church’s Chicken

Runner Up — Golden Chick

Hamburger

Jucys Hamburgers

Runner Up — Whataburger

Runner Up — Fugler’s Grocery & Market

Hot Dog

Pic-N-Pay Texas Style Cookin

Runner Up — Sonic

Runner Up — Legends Social Club

Italian Food

Café Italia

Runner Up — Gucci’s Pizza

Runner Up — Pazzeria by Pietro’s

Lunch Under $5

Taco Bell

Runner Up — Wendy’s

Runner Up –McDonald’s

Mexican Food

The Jalapeño Tree

Runner Up — Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant

Runner Up — Miguel’s Authentic Mexican

Pizza

Gucci’s Pizza

Runner Up — Pizza Hut

Runner Up — Pazzeria by Pietro’s

Ribs

Bodacious Bar-B-Q

Runner Up — Bar-B-Q Express

Runner Up — Porky’s Smokehouse & Grill

Salad Bar

Gucci’s Pizza

Runner Up — Golden Corral Buffet & Grill

Runner Up — CiCis

Sandwich

Subway

Runner Up — Central Perks

Runner Up — Schlotzsky’s

Shrimp

Cajun Tex

Runner Up — Wiler’s Crawfish

Runner Up — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Soup

Central Perks

Runner Up — Pic-N-Pay Texas Style Cookin

Runner Up — Chili’s Grill & Bar

Steaks

The Ginocchio

Runner Up — Chili’s Grill & Bar

Runner Up — In Japan Steak House

Sushi

In Japan Steakhouse

Runner Up — Kroger

Sweet Tea

Chicken Express

Runner Up — Jucys Hamburger

Runner Up — Porky’s Smokehouse & Grill

Taco

Jucys Taco

Runner Up — Taco Bell

Runner Up — Dairy Queen

Vegetarian Dish

Central Perks

Runner Up — In Japan Steak House

Runner Up — Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant

BEST SERVICE & REPAIR

A/C Heating Service

All Elements Heating & Air LLC

Runner Up — Keith Air Conditioning & Heating

Runner Up — Slater Air & Refrigeration

Appliance Repair Store or Service

Roden Appliance Sales & Service

Runner Up — Lowe’s

Auto Repair

Jerry’s Auto & Truck Services

Runner Up — Cole’s Garage & Wrecker Service

Runner Up — Ralo’s Lube and Auto Center

Banking Service

Texas National Bank

Runner Up — Vera Bank

Runner Up — Texas Bank & Trust

Barber Shop

Texas Finest Barber Shop & Salon

Runner Up — Lonestar Trims

Runner Up — Today’s Cuts

Car Wash

Squeaky Clean Express Wash

Runner Up — John Mendoza

Runner Up — Carlos Valoz

Carpet Cleaning Service

VIP Carpet Cleaning

Runner Up — Holloway’s Carpet Co.

Runner Up — Patterson Floors

Catering Service

Blue Frog Events & Catering

Runner Up — Catfish Express Catering

Runner Up — Cajun Tex

Children’s Day Care Center

First United Methodist Day School

Runner Up — Bright Beginnings Learning Center

Runner Up — Little Angels Learning Center

Computer Repair Store

Right Click Plus

Runner Up — Marshall Computer Connection

Runner Up — Enter the Box

Dentist Office

Love Cosmetic & General Dentistry

Runner Up — Marshall Family Dental

Runner Up — Dr. Cayce, DDS

Detail Shop

Nate’s Restoration Systems

Runner Up — Cody’s Detail

Runner Up — John Mendoza

Dry Cleaner

B & C Cleaners

Runner Up — Earl’s Professional Cleaners

Exterminating Company

Gecko Pest Control

Runner Up — Branch’s Pest Control

Runner Up — Terminix

Floral Shop

Rainbow Floral

Runner Up — Marshall Floral & Gifts

Runner Up — Wendy’s Hidden Garden

Home Builder/General Contractor

Casey Slone Construction

Runner Up — Waldrop Custom Homes & Construction LLC

Runner Up — Larry Ford Construction

Insurance Agency

SIG Insurance Services

Runner Up — Brownrigg Insurance Agency, Inc.

Runner Up — Texas Farm Bureau

Investment Firm

Knox Financial Advising, Inc.

Runner Up — Edward Jones — Brad Howlett

Runner Up — Edward Jones — Travis Keeney

Landscaping Service

C Jai Landscapes

Runner Up — Marshall Lawn & Landscape

Runner Up — Grasshopper Lawn Care

Lawn Care Service

Grasshopper Lawn Care

Runner Up — Allgood Quality Lawn Care

Runner Up — Marshall Lawn & Landscape

Mortgage Lending Company

Bancorp South

Runner Up — Texas Bank & Trust

Pet Grooming

Pet Sense

Runner Up — The Dawg House

Runner Up — Ty’s Doggy Stylz

Pet Sitting Service

The Dawg House

Runner Up — Marshall Animal Hospital

Runner Up — Patchwork Pet Resort

Plumbing Company

Ben Wilson Plumbing

Runner Up — Action Plumbing

Runner Up — Marshall Plumbing

Roofing Company

Right Kut Inc.

Runner Up — David’s Roofing & Remodeling

Runner Up — Marshall Hometown Roofing

Swimming Pool Service

A & R Pool Service

Runner Up — Jeff’s Pool Service

Tree Removal Service

Fason Tree Service

Runner Up — All About Trees

Runner Up — Wes Caudle

Wrecker Service

Ronnie’s Paint & Body Shop

Runner Up — Armstrong’s Wrecker Services

Runner Up – Action Towing

Vet Clinic

All Cypress Veterinary Hospital

Runner Up — McClendon Veterinary Services

Runner Up — Marshall Animal Hospital

BEST SHOPPING

Antiques Shop

Weisman Center

Runner Up — Blissmoore Valley Ranch

Boutique

Deborah’s Boutique

Runner Up — Downtown Girls & Brother

Runner Up — Addictions by Rhonda

Carpet & Flooring

Holloway’s Carpet Co

Runner Up — Perry’s Hometown Flooring

Runner Up — Patterson Floors

Consignment Shop

Hope’s Closet

Runner Up — Weisman Center

Computer Store

Walmart

Runner Up — Right Click Plus

Runner Up — Enter the Box

Feed Store

Buchanan’s Feed & Seed

Runner Up — Dillards Feed House

Runner Up — Tractor Supply Co.

Floor Coverings Store

Perry’s Hometown Flooring

Runner Up — Patterson Floors

Runner Up — Holloway’s Carpet Co.

Furniture

Ivan Smith Furniture

Runner Up — Adams Furniture & Appliance

Runner Up — Blake Furniture

Grocery Store

Kroger

Runner Up — Super 1 Foods

Runner Up — Walmart

Gun Shop

Green’s Guns & Range

Runner Up — Bullseye Marshall

Runner Up — R & B Services

Hardware Store

Lowe’s

Runner Up — McNatt Lumber Co.

Runner Up — Tractor Supply Co.

Jewelry

Pelz Jewelers

Lumber Store

Lowe’s

Runner Up — McNatt Lumber

Runner Up — Cassity Jones

Pawn Shop

Cherokee Pawn

Runner Up — Insta—Cash Pawn

Runner Up — Cash America Pawn

Pet Store

Pet Sense

Unique Gift Shop

Deborah’s Boutique

Runner Up — Christus Good Shepherd Gift Shop

Runner Up — Weisman Center

BEST PEOPLE

Attorney

Chase Palmer

Runner Up — Joy Berry

Auto Mechanic

Buster Sipes, Jerry’s Auto & Truck Services

Runner Up — Oscar Olvera, Ralo’s Lube & Auto Center

Runner Up — Danna, Andrew’s Radiator

Bank Teller

Anna Oney, Vera Bank

Runner Up — Lila Cooper, Bancorp South

Runner Up — Donna McCarty, Texas Bank & Trust

Barber

Kristen Alexander, Lonestar Trims

Runner Up — Laurie Epperson, Bar E Cutting Co.

Runner Up — Junior Vera, Texas Finest Barber Shop & Salon

Car Salesperson/Dealership

Eddie Longoria, Maverick Chevrolet

Runner Up — Suzanne W, Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Runner Up — Stephanie Milton, Marshall Ford Lincoln

CPA

Rick McMinn

Runner Up — Rick Tackett

Runner Up — Julie Simmons

Chiropractor

Dr. Lance Cook, DC

Runner Up — Dr. Kyle Campbell, DC

Runner Up — Dr. Delmar Brooks, DC

Dentist

Dr. James Love, DDS

Runner Up — Dr. Mark Neel, DDS

Runner Up — Dr. John Cayce, DDS

Electrician

Roger Woods

Runner Up — Don Woods

Runner Up — John Pugh—Ford Electric

Financial Consultant

Kenny Knox, Knox Financial Advising, Inc.

Runner Up — James Thompson, Cornerstone Wealth Management

Runner Up — Brad Howlett, Edward Jones

Florist

Janice, Rainbow Floral

Runner Up — Wendy Slater

Runner Up — Willie Sneed—Flowers by Willie

Firefighter

Joey Hudson

Runner Up — Randall Jeans

Runner Up — Reginald Cooper

Funeral Director

Melinda Gaulden, Meadowbrook Funeral Home

Runner Up — Shelliee Omick, Sullivan Funeral Home

Runner Up — Keith Downs, Downs Funeral Home

Hair Stylist/Salon

Kelli Kerby, Willow Salon + Color Bar

Runner Up — Shannon Cox, Serenity Salon & Spa

Runner Up — Logan Sisk, Willow Salon + Color Bar

Insurance Salesperson/Company

Doug Heard, SIG Insurance Services

Runner Up — Nathan McDaniel, Farmer’s Insurance

Runner Up — Charisma McConnell, Texas Farm Bureau

Massage Therapist

Erica Spear, Serenity Salon & Spa

Runner Up — Jamie Daniel, My Happy Place

Runner Up — Jimmi Green, Infinity Massage

Medical Administrator

Linda Benson, Marshall Manor Nursing & Rehab

Runner Up — Amanda Ash, Genesis Primecare

Runner Up — Brett Kinman, Christus Good Shepherd

Medical Doctor

Dr. Odette Santa, Family Practice Assoc.

Runner Up — Dr. Kelehan, Access Family Health

Runner Up – Dr. Valerie Allman, Christus Health

Minister/Church

Pete Sellers, River Crossing Cowboy Church

Runner Up — Bob Bryant, Cypress Valley Bible Church

Runner Up — Shawn Smith, Immanuel Baptist Church

Nurse

Latissa Winston, Marshall Manor Nursing & Rehab

Runner Up — Chassity Dillard, Marshall Home Care & Hopice

Runner Up — Jackie Weeks, Highland Park Home Health

Optometrist

Dr. David Nelson, OD

Runner Up — Dr. Kenny Hall III, MD

Runner Up — Dr. Jana Ponder, OD

Personal Trainer/Gym

Brooke Labouve, Flex Athletics, LLC

Pharmacist/Pharmacy

Becky Bates, Matthewson Drug Co.

Runner Up — Erin Land, Matthewson Drug Co.

Runner Up — Kenny Hall, Super 1 Pharmacy

Photographer

Hilary Hope

Police Officer

Michael Maguire

Runner Up — Officer Gill

Postal Carrier

Lindsey Ferguson

Runner Up — Kimber Hooks

Runner Up — Jerry Meyers

Realtor

Diane Seal, Coldwell Banker Lenhart Porperties

Runner Up — Brad Burris, Century 21 A Select Group

Runner Up — Richie Arnold, Century 21 A Select Group

Receptionist

Debbie Woodruff, Love Cosmetic & General Dentistry

Runner Up — Sheila Alldredge, Genesis Primecare

Runner Up — Karen Vences, Marshall Ford Lincoln

Sales Associate

Kayela Cole, Brass Trunk

Runner Up — Kristen Byrd, Downtown Girls & Brother

Runner Up — Paul Oney, Cherokee Pawn

School Principal

Jerry Hancock, Sam Houston

Runner Up — Angela Fitzpatrick, David Crockett

Runner Up — Tameka Johnson, William B. Travis

Siding & Metal Roofer

Right Kut, Inc.

Runner Up — Hart to Hart

Runner Up — David’s Roofing & Remodeling

Teacher

Mallory Kaufman, Sam Houston

Runner Up — Jillian Keeney, William B. Travis

Runner Up — Kristen Morrison, David Crockett

Veterinarian

Sonya McClendon, McClendon Veterinary Services

Runner Up — Michele Tanner, All Cypress Veterinary Hospital

Runner Up — Jay Anderson, Marshall Animal Hospital

Waiter

Jack Little, Golden Corral

Runner Up — Jeremy Patterson, Jalapeno Tree

Runner Up — Cannon Caudle, In Japan Steak House

Waitress

Kelly Mondry, Jalapeño Tree

Runner Up — Brittany Dotson, Gucci’s Pizza

Runner Up — Arianna Linn, Gucci’s Pizza

BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR LEISURE & LIVING

Apartment Community

Ryan’s Crossing

Runner Up — Country Club Place

Runner Up — Stone Creek Apartments

Assisted Living/Retirement Center

Reunion Inn

Runner Up — Oakwood Estates

Runner Up — Heritage House

Bed & Breakfast

Roseville Bed & Breakfast

Place To Have Cocktails

Legends Social Club

Runner Up — The Ginocchio

Runner Up — Chili’s Grill & Bar

Hotel/Motel

Fairfield Inn & Suites

Runner Up — Hampton Inn

Runner Up — Comfort Suites

Movie Theatre

Marshall Cinema

Place For Live Music

Legends Social Club

Runner Up — OS2 Pub

Runner Up — In Japan Steak House

Place To Go on a Date

Legends Social Club

Runner Up — The Ginocchio

Runner Up — In Japan Steak House

Place To Worship

River Crossing Cowboy Church

Runner Up — Cypress Valley Bible Church

Runner Up — Immanuel Baptist Church

Travel Agency

Best of Times Getaways

Runner Up — Tracie’s Travels

Runner Up — John Best

Photography Studio

Juays Photography

Runner Up — Hilary Hope Photography

Runner Up — Lisa Gallant Photography

Place For Wedding Reception

Carriage Place Event Venue

Runner Up — Legends Social Club

Runner Up — Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery

Wedding Venue ($ No Object)

Carriage Place Event Venue

Runner Up — Doodley Dee’s Farm

Runner Up — Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery

Wedding Venue (On a Budget)

Carriage Place Event Venue

Runner Up — Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery

Runner Up — Doodley Dee’s Farm

BEST HEALTH OR FITNESS & PERSONAL CARE

Beauty Salon

Willow Salon + Color Bar

Runner Up — Today’s Cuts

Runner Up — Toby’s Cutting Co.

Hearing Aid Center

Puretone Hearing Aid Center

Runner Up — Livingston Audiology & Hearing Aid Center

Runner Up — Beltone Hearing Aid Center

Place To Get Mani/Pedi

VIP Nails & Spa

Runner Up — Happy Nails &Spa

Runner Up — Luxury Nail & Spa

Place to Get a Massage

Serenity Salon & Spa

Runner Up — My Happy Place

Runner Up — Infinity Massage

Tanning Salon

Planet Fitness

Runner Up — Serenity Salon & Spa

Runner Up — Endless Summer

Weight Loss Center

Planet Fitness

Runner Up – Christus Good Shepherd Life Center

Workout Facility

Planet Fitness

Runner Up – Christus Good Shepherd Life Center

Runner Up — Pilates on the Square

BEST MEDICAL OR HEALTH INDUSTRY

Funeral Home

Meadowbrook Funeral Home

Runner Up — Downs Funeral Home

Runner Up — Sullivans Funeral Home

Home Health Agency

Marshall Home Care & Hospice

Runner Up — Christus GS Homecare

Runner Up — Texas Home Health

Hospice Care

Marshall Home Care & Hospice

Runner Up — HeartsWay Hospice

Runner Up — Heart To Heart Hospice

Medical Supply

Fresh Air

Oxygen & Medical Supply

Runner Up — Cross Medical

Nursing Home

Marshall Manor Nursing & Rehab

Runner Up — Heritage House

Pharmacy

Matthewson Drug Co.

Runner Up — Walgreens

Runner Up — CVS

Place to Receive Health Care

Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center

Runner Up — Genesis Primecare

Runner Up — HealthCare Express

BEST RESTAURANT

Asian Restaurant

In Japan Steak House

Runner Up — Peking Chinese Restaurant

Runner Up — China King Buffet

BBQ Restaurant

Bodacious Bar-B-Q

Runner Up — Porky’s Smokehouse & Grill

Runner Up — Best of Texas BBQ

Cajun Restaurant

Cajun Tex

Runner Up — Wiler’s Crawfish

Runner Up — Crawfish Shack

Food Truck

Mega Bites

Runner Up — Taco Reyes

Runner Up — Wiler’s Crawfish

Italian Restaurant

Café Italia

Runner Up — Gucci’s Pizza

Runner Up — Pazzeria by Pietro’s

Mexican Restaurant

The Jalapeño Tree

Runner Up — Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant

Runner Up — Miguel’s Authentic Mexican

Homecooking Restaurant

Elisha’s Food for the Soul

Runner Up — The Dinner Belle

Runner Up — D’s Diner

Restaurant For Friendly Service

Jucys Hamburgers

Runner Up — Cajun Tex

Runner Up — Pic-N-Pay Texas Style Cookin

Restaurant For Fast Service

Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant

Runner Up — Jucys Taco

Runner Up — Dairy Queen

BEST AUTO BODY SHOP

Ronnies Paint & Body Shop

Runner Up — B & J Collision

Runner Up — Platinum Collision

New Car Dealership

Marshall Ford Lincoln

Runner Up — Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Runner Up — Shapen Toyota

Oil Change

Ralo’s Lube & Auto Center

Runner Up — Lube Master

Runner Up – Marshall Hometown Tire

Tire Shop

Marshall Hometown Tire

Runner Up — Gateway Tire

Runner Up — Ralo’s Lube and Auto Center

Used Car Dealership

Simmons Auto

Runner Up — Marshall Ford Lincoln

Runner Up — Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Buy Car Audio System

Texas Truck Outfitters

Runner Up — Patterson Customs

Runner Up — Big Daddy’s Stereo

Buy Truck Accessories

Texas Truck Outfitters

Runner Up — Patterson Customs

BEST YOU NAME IT

Activity Director

Heather Ledbetter, Marshall Manor Nursing & Rehab

Runner Up — Nurse Practitioner Gary Brouilette, Genesis Primecare

Runner Up — Liquor Store, Grand Liquor