The Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council is gearing up for it’s 18th annual corporate spelling bee on Friday.
Karen Bickerdike, the executive director of the Literacy Council, said 14 teams of three will compete this year.
“It starts out as a whole lot of fun, but it gets really competitive,” Bickerdike said.
The event, which kicks off at 10:30 a.m., was moved this year to the Marshall Convention Center due to pending renovations at Crossroads Baptist Church.
Tickets are available for $15, with all funds benefiting the Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council.
The council is a nonprofit that offers a wide range of literacy and education programs for adults.
“With help from this fundraiser we have the opportunity to offer these services to the community for free,” Bickerdike said.
The Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council offers adult literacy courses, American Sign Language classes, GED preparation classes and citizenship test preparation courses.
“We really are an untapped resource,” Bickerdike said, “We are a secret kept too well.”
Bickerdike said the fundraiser allows these programs to continue, as well as offers money for continued education for herself and the organizations tutors and volunteers.
To bring awareness to the resources offered by the group, the Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council recently relocated to 114 E. Grand Ave. at the corner of Grand and Bolivar.
Bickerdike said that she hopes this will give the group a door to the community.
“This event helps us raise awareness, raise money and is a great opportunity for the community to get together and have fun,” Bickerdike said.