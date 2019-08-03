Bubbles and laughter filled the air on Friday in the Historic Starr Family Home yard as children celebrated the wrap up of the Marshall Public Library’s summer reading program with a special foam party.
The Marshall Public Library, which offers summer programs for children and teens, partnered with the Historic Starr Family Home to host the party celebrating the end of summer.
Marshall Public Library Children’s Manager Felicia Maden joined the children in the foam fun on Friday, with the Sugar Shack offering sno-cones and Faces Alive Face Painting Artist Angie Anders offering face painting for attendees.
“We had a foam party several years ago at the library and this time we wanted more space to allow for more children,” Maden said Friday. “The Historic Starr Family Home was gracious enough to allow us to use their beautiful courtyard and it’s turned out great.”
Maden said this year’s summer reading program for children and teens was well attended.
“We had amazing participation with every program from our children’s to our teens,” Maden said. “We had full groups for the program activities and I want to thank the parents and caregivers for helping clean up. I think everyone had a good time this summer.”
Maden said the library’s summer reading program is a must for community families.
“It’s free programming that caters to a lot of different interests and activities,” she said. “It’s a fun, safe activity and the participants are surrounded by books, leading them to check out books to take home to read.
“Reading over the summer is essential to being prepared to start the following school year.”