Police Chief Cliff Carruth presented the Marshall Police Department’s 2019 Racial Profiling report at Thursday’s City Commissioners meeting.
The report is required by law to be submitted by March 1 and must include data on motor vehicle related contact any police department has made.
Carruth stated that the Marshall Police Department has an automated system that collects the data required and the department utilizes the services of Del Carmen Consulting LLC to create the report and audit the department.
“This is Important and something that is very much in the public and we want to make sure we get this right,” Carruth said.
Alex del Carmen, who worked with the department to compile the report, stated in a letter to commissioners that “the findings in this report serve as evidence of the Marshall Police Department’s commitment to comply with the Texas Racial Profiling Law”.
The report showed that no member of the Marshall Police Department received a complaint for having violated the Texas Racial Profiling Law in 2019.
The report also showed that MPD made 6,126 total stops last year, with 3,007 stops on white community members, 2,253 for black community members, and 793 on Hispanic/latino community members.
Data from MPD also showed that out of the 6,126 stops 5,747 stops reported that the race or ethnicity of the driver was unknown before the stop was made.
Mayor Terri Brown congratulated Carruth and the MPD during the meeting for the excellent record in 2019.
“It goes to show your police department is doing exactly what they should be doing,” Brown said.
The Marshall Police Department is required to submit this information due to the Texas Racial Profiling Law, that was initially enacted by the Texas Legislature in 2001 to address the issue of racial profiling within various police departments.
In 2009 the law was modified to add additional requirements for police, and in 2017 the Sandra Bland Act was passed in Texas as well.
The Sandra Bland Act requires that law enforcement agencies in the state collect additional data and provide a more detailed analysis than previously required.
All of these requirements have been met by the Marshall Police Department and are included in the report. The full report is available to the public at www.marshalltexas.net, under the Feb. 27, 2020 agenda item 12A.