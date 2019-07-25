Folks looking for a chance to view beautiful art by local artists at an event that raises money to help support the arts in East Texas are in luck tonight as the Marshall Regional Arts Council celebrates its 40th year with its annual Judged Art Show and membership drive event.
The event, set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Marshall Visual Arts Center, 208 East Burleson St., will feature work from many local artists, some that guests can even purchase during the silent auction to take home.
“We have several other events we participate in and support throughout the year but this Judged Art Show is an event Christina Anderson started about 13 years ago,” Nancy Simpson, chairwoman of the MRAC art competition said on Wednesday.
“This is a great way to show emphasis to and show off our local artists, many who come from all over East Texas, including Avinger, Jefferson and Longview — not just here in Marshall,” Simpson said.
In addition to showing off 24 local artists’ work, the event serves as an annual kickoff to its membership drive, allowing guests to purchase a membership to the MRAC.
Several different levels of membership exist, ranging from MRAC “friend” for $25 annually to a MRAC “sustainer” for $1,000 or more annually, and several different levels in between.
Guests can also become a member by visiting the MRAC website and signing up online at https://marshallartscouncil.org/membership/
“For every $25 donation to MRAC, donors will receive a chance to select any artwork from the show to take home and we will have a drawing,” Simpson said. “The artist whose work is chosen will take home $1,000. We will also have a judge from the Bossier Parish Community College and the first, second and third place winners will receive $100 each. The honorable mention winner will receive a ribbon.”
Simpson said the money raised from the membership drive and the event will go towards supporting the arts, in all its forms, in Panola, Harrison and Marion counties.
“We support visual arts, plays, and most importantly, arts in education by partnering with local school districts,” Simpson said. “We work within a tri-county area to coordinate with the school districts to host art shows and competitions and arts in education. This is putting art out there for people so they can realize its value — to make life more pleasurable.”