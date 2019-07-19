Wiley College was the site of filming on Thursday as students of the fourth annual Nate Parker Summer Film Institute worked hard on their short film to be premiered this weekend.
Twenty-seven students from across the globe, aged 14 to 26 called Wiley College home this week as they learned the ins and outs of filming from some of the best professionals in the business during the Nate Parker Foundation’s annual summer film institute.
Parker, a Los Angeles actor and filmmaker who was first introduced to Wiley College during filming of Denzel Washington’s “The Great Debaters,” founded the film institute after realizing the need to promote black students in the film industry.
Most recently, Parker wrote, starred in and directed, “Birth of a Nation.”
Now in its fourth year, students this week are working not only to film and premiere their short film, “Culture Shock” at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Juilus S. Scott Chapel on campus, but some of the students are simultaneously working on a documentary about the summer film institute itself that will coincide with the promotion of this year’s 400-Year commemoration of the first Africans to arrive in the United States on Aug. 25.
“Culture Shock,” which the students were filming at Wiley College on Thursday, is written, produced, filmed and edited by the students with the help of industry professionals on site.
“This year’s short film deals with a black college student athlete who is torn between doing what he has to do to get to the NBA and speaking up and helping the plight of his fellow black students on campus in the struggles that they’re facing,” Nate Parker Foundation co-founder Brain Favors said on Thursday. “So it’s very relevant to our time right now, with Colin Kaepernick and the legacy and role of the black athlete.”
Favors said the film institute presents a life changing experience for the participants.
“They get full scholarships to come stay here and learn, they get to network and it really is a life changing experience for them,” he said.
Current film institute student Lauren Thomas, who is serving as one of two producers on “Culture Shock,” agreed with Favors’ assessment on Thursday.
“This is my first time in Marshall; I’m from Atlanta,” Thomas said. “I had a friend that is an alumni of the film institute and I saw how afterwards, she was so focused — she dove into what she wanted to do and that was really inspiring to me.
“I love how the film institute combines film and history, giving me an opportunity to learn more about my ancestors while I’m surrounded by people who look like me.”
Wiley College senior Omari Hawkins agreed.
“This week I’m working as an actor and I really love it,” Hawkins said. “This whole experience has been eye-opening and I would really encourage others who are thinking about coming to just come with an open mind and loving heart, ready to learn.”
The “Culture Shock” screening is free and open to the public.
Parker said previous participants of the institute are now working Hollywood, have made films of their own or are furthering their education at campuses like New York University.
“We need more people of color working in film today — in front of and behind the camera,” he said in a statement in 2018. “Transforming the industry to look more like America won’t just benefit those individuals. It will benefit the communities they come from and the industry itself. The first step towards making this a reality is to open the doors of opportunity to young people, empowering them with the skills they will need and inspiring them to pursue their passion.”