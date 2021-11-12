The National Weather Service confirmed two weak tornadoes touched down in Harrison County after a line of strong thunderstorms swept through the area late Thursday night and into Friday morning.
One of the tornadoes, an EF-0 twister that produced estimated peak winds of 70 miles per hour, touched down briefly south of Scottsville at 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to NWS reports. A second EF-1 tornado formed near FM 9 south of Waskom at 12:53 a.m. Friday, reaching wind speeds of around 95 miles per hour.
Both tornadoes lasted less than three minutes and left only minor tree damage in their wake, with no injuries or fatalities reported.