After 40 years of helping kids in education as a counselor, Marilyn Johnson could have called it quits long ago. Instead, the former educator just started her own counseling service, Fresh Start, with the help of her brother Keith.
Fresh Start will connect Marshall-area kids and adults from ages 5 to 21 and up with counseling services, mental health check-ups, medication training and tutoring at the request of a parent or guardian.
Johnson hopes the program will help young people progress through school and life while struggling with mental health issues like ADHD or the loss of a loved one.
“I’ve worked with children that have the same type of situations going on and with their lives, and I’ve seen a lot of progress with those students after a lot of counseling,” Johnson said. “I would like to see children get back to what represents being as normal as possible.”
The company began operations last Saturday with their first open house event, displaying the kinds of help they can provide for families and schools. Fresh Start is looking for parents to apply for help if they are interested in counseling services for their children.
“We have a licensed counselor who will do what we call a treatment plan,” Johnson said. “We have a little checklist that the parents will fill out to give out their information and what their concerns are, and the licensed counselor will come up with a treatment plan for the child.”
Fresh Start requires their counselors to have an educational background in fields like psychology, sociology or counseling to ensure they can provide quality services. Johnson said they hope their help will provide results in the form of better grades and better attitudes.
“When a teacher says, ‘Oh, this child is behaving much better,’ or their grades are coming up, if they’re off their medication because they’ve learned to control their impulses — then you can measure the success by how the child has grown mentally from rehabilitative services,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who lives in Shreveport, called the business a labor of love to the Marshall area, where she graduated from Wiley College and her brother graduated from ETBU.
“Marshall was good to us,” Johnson said. “We have good things in Marshall, and we want everyone else to know that, hey, you can finish college. You can do all these things.”
In the future, Fresh Start may expand into other areas like counseling for senior adults or helping the homeless, but for now, Johnson said their focus is on helping children and young adults succeed in school and life.
All the company needs now are kids and professionals to connect with one another.
“We are welcoming in as many students as we can. The [challenge] is getting the counselors to work with them,” Johnson said. “We just started, so we are just scraping the surface right now.”
Those interested in receiving services from Fresh Start may call (903) 930-1008. The company’s office is at 2302 Holland St. in Marshall.