HARLETON — Harleton ISD’s newly hired Superintendent Brian Gray was signed in July to a three year, $140,000 annual salary contract, according to the district’s contract on file.
According to Gray’s contract, he was also given up to $4,500 moving expenses to relocate to East Texas for the job and has up to possibly a year to find a home inside the district.
The contract states the district’s superintendent should reside within the district and Gray will be given six months to find a Harleton residence. If at the six month mark Gray hasn’t found a residence in Harleton but shows that he has made efforts to, the board can grant him an additional six months to find a home.
Gray also is given the option to leave the district at the end of a school year, as long as he gives written notice to the district before 45 days of the start of the next school year.
Gray, the former longtime Union Grove ISD superintendent signed his contract with Harleton ISD on July 15.
Before returning to East Texas this summer, Gray spent the past year serving as chief of Irion ISD in west Texas.
Gray said in June after being named the Harleton ISD lone finalist that he was looking forward to returning to the Piney Woods.
“My family and I are very excited to be headed back to East Texas,” Gray said previously.
“Green is my color,” Gray said, referring to both Union Grove and Harleton ISD’s school colors.
Gray served as Union Grove ISD superintendent from 2007 to 2018, when he left to take up the post as chief of Irion ISD.
Gray said he enjoyed his time at Irion ISD, but his family was looking forward to returning to friends and family in the East Texas area.
“I’m very familiar with both the Harleton ISD school district and the Harleton community,” he said. “They are an outstanding school district. We’ve had a great experience here in West Texas and we’ve done a lot, but it is better for my family to come back to East Texas.”
Gray replaces interim Harleton ISD Superintendent Sandra Spencer, who has served since former Superintendent Craig Coleman was placed on paid leave in early 2018 then later resigned. Coleman had served as Harleton ISD superintendent for more than a decade when he left.
Spencer has also served as assistant superintendent at Harleton ISD from 1998-2002 and as assistant superintendent at Jefferson ISD for seven years.