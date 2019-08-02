JEFFERSON — Time to charge the voice recorder, put new batteries in the camera and join the paranormal investigation of one of Jefferson’s historical haunts.
Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Tour Creator Jodi Breckenridge is offering fans of her event a bonus this weekend with a special chance to join a paranormal investigation team on a search of the Magnolias Mansion in Jefferson, immediately following the Saturday night Ghost Walk Tour.
The Saturday Ghost Walk Tour begins at 8 p.m. and those looking for a few more spooks after the tour have a chance to join the Research and Investigation of the Paranormal (RIP) team of ghost hunters as they investigate and document activity at the 1860s Magnolias Mansion.
Breckenridge’s ghost tour, already a top attraction in Jefferson according to Trip Advisor and the SyFy and Travel Channels, offers guests a glimpse into the history and local legends of some of Jefferson’s most notorious haunts.
Breckenridge, a historian herself, also offers a bi-annual History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference, which attracts hundreds from across the U.S. to learn of the history, hauntings and personal stories buried within the streets and bayou of Jefferson.
The fall HHL event will feature several guest speakers and presenters throughout the day, offering lectures and talks on a range of paranormal topics, as well as a gallery with Shreveport medium Dakota Lawarence and night time investigations of some of Jefferson paranormal hot spots.
Tickets for Saturday’s ghost walk tour and Magnolias Mansion investigation can be purchased by calling Breckenridge at 903-601-3375.
Tickets for the fall event of History, Haunts and Legends, set for Nov. 2 may be purchased by calling Breckenridge or by visiting her website at www.jeffersonghostwalk.com.