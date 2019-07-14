STAFF REPORTS
Some East Texans got a jump on their Christmas shopping Saturday, thanks to the Marshall Depot Museum’s board which hosted its first ever “Christmas in July” market.
Marshall Depot museum board member Cathy Wright said the event served as a fundraiser, leading up to the 20th anniversary of the depot museum in November.
An assortment of vendors, offering everything from clothing to furniture set up on the depot grounds selling their goods.
“People can kind of get a jump either on their Christmas decorations or their Christmas shopping,” Wright said. “That’s the idea of that. We’re hoping if it takes off; we’re hoping to do it every year.”
Santa was on hand Saturday to visit with children and hand out popsicles.