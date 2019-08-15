HALLSVILLE — Six of Harrison county’s eight school districts kicked off their 2019-20 school year this week with five districts returning on Wednesday and Elysian Fields ISD starting on Monday.
Area superintendents on Wednesday said the new school year got off to a great start and they’re looking forward to the year ahead.
“Our first day has been extremely smooth across the district,” Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said on Wednesday. “Our staff are amazing at welcoming back the students and getting us back in our school day routines.”
Hallsville, Jefferson, Harleton, Waskom, Karnack and Texas Early College High School all returned to school on Wednesday. Marshall ISD campuses will return to the classroom on Aug. 26.
Collum urged Hallsville ISD parents to be patient with the traffic this first week back to school.
“We just want to remind parents as the week progresses, traffic will get better, slowly,” he said. “Look out for pedestrians and avoid cell phone usage in school zones.”
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said his district had an excellent first day back to school and he also encouraged parents to arrive early this first week of school until traffic steadies out.
“The first day of school in Jefferson ISD seemed to go very well,” he said. “Of course, every year, there’s a few problems with traffic due to high volumes of vehicles with parents dropping off and picking up students, but that always smooths out after a week or so.
“If anyone has a question or concern about where to pick up or drop off students, or anything about those procedures, contact your campus principal. We will be glad to visit with you about any issue.”
Barnwell said he visited each of his campuses on Wednesday to see how students were settling in and came across lots of happy faces and a few tears, mostly from parents, he joked.
“I’ve been around to every campus today, and I saw lots of smiles and friendly folks,” he said. “There were a few tears at the primary campus, but that’s to be expected also. Even the kids cried a little.“
Barnwell reminded drivers on campus to pay attention to bus lanes.
“Bus lanes are for buses only, particularly during the morning and afternoon bus runs,” he said. “Personal vehicles in those lanes/areas cause unnecessary congestion and it’s also very dangerous since that is where our students are loading and unloading.
“I ask everyone to please be aware of that issue and keep cars and trucks out of those bus lanes on each campus.”
Harleton ISD’s new superintendent Brian Gray was starting out his first year at the district on Wednesday, along with his new and returning students.
“The Harleton Wildcats had a great first day today,” Gray said. “The kids were upbeat and excited and the staff was as well. Everything went very smoothly and we are excited about what the school year has in store. It’s a great day to be a Wildcat.”
Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson said she was excited Wednesday to see her students after the months long summer break.
“It has been a wonderful first day at Karnack ISD,” Dickson said. “Enrollment is up, and it was great to see all of the smiling faces.“