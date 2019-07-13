Trinity Episcopal Church members on Friday put on their best bingo game for a good cause.
The church came together Friday to host its Bingo Fundraiser to have some fun and raise money for the church’s youth summer mission trip to New Orleans later this month.
The youth will work with the city’s homeless and visit the infamous Ninth Ward.
Prizes were awarded to those with the best Bingo game skills from Deborah’s Boutique, Anytime Fitness, Pietro’s, Jucy’s, Bodacious BBQ and many other area businesses.
Those wishing to contribute to the youth group’s upcoming mission trip can help by contacting the church office at 903-938-4246.