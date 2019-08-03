Staff Reports
TYLER — Following the annual Christmas in July food drive and ornament fundraiser, Whataburger and the East Texas community collected more than 36,186 pounds of food and raised $13,893 to help feed East Texas families in need.
In total, the amount of food and dollars raised will provide approximately 141,299 meals for families in need.
The fundraiser began July 15 and ran through July 28 at 46 participating East Texas Whataburger restaurants. Customers who made a contribution of $1 or more to the East Texas Food Bank received a paper ornament in support of fighting hunger in East Texas.
On July 16, customers who donated two or more nonperishable food items at a canned food drive at participating restaurants received a free Whataburger.
“We are truly grateful to Whataburger for getting us off to an early start in our holiday food and fund drive,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Whataburger has been such a loyal and compassionate supporter of the East Texas Food Bank and our community and true leader in corporate social responsibility.”
“Our East Texas friends and neighbors stepped up to the plate with their donations and their kindness,” said Whataburger franchisee Chris Johnson. “It’s so encouraging to see so many people come out and support their neighbors in need, and we’re so grateful for their generosity.”