Marshall folks will have some new tunes to listen to thanks to the grand re-opening of Wiley College’s campus radio station 91.1 FM KBWC on Tuesday.
The university was able to re-open its radio station that went silent when renovations began on the Fred T. Long Student Union Center several years ago.
Thanks to the help of a $100,000 grant from the Marshall Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) and a ribbon cutting on Tuesday with the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, the university was able to get the radio station back up and running.
“We actually began playing music on the radio station about a month ago,” Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. said on Tuesday. “Thanks to the work of Dr. Hays and Dr. Strickland before me, and the grant from MEDCO that allowed us to purchase new hardware, we were able to pick up the ball and get it working again.”
The station currently is running a loop of mixed 1970s, 80s, and 90s music as well as gospel and rhythm and blues music, but soon Wiley College mass communication students will oversee the radio station’s production.
“We’re going to take our time and the professor will slowly bring the students in and open the radio station up to the community,” Felton said. “We hope to have it fully operational in a couple of months for the community.”
Wiley College Lead Professor of Mass Communications Jeffrey Hedrick said on Tuesday he expects the radio station to cause an increase in enrollment for his radio production class of mass communication students.
“This is going to be great hands on experience for the students,” Hedrick said. “They will eventually be creating the content for the station. This allows them to get credit for doing something they want to do and enjoy.”
To tune in to the radio station, dial into 91.1 FM KBWC.