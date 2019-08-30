Some Wiley College students made the return to the classroom a little bit easier for some of their younger counterparts this week when they hosted a back to school bash for their public school peers.
The Wiley College Student Government Association hosted its second annual Back to School Jamboree on Sunday at the Wiley College Alumni Gymnasium.
The event provides free school supplies, haircuts and backpacks for area students.
University students were on hand to play games with community members and area students while providing them with the things they needed to begin the school year in style.