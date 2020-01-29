JEFFERSON — Adrian Johnston, a Fort Worth country singer turned Jefferson boutique owner, celebrated the grand opening of her downtown shop “Sheality” with a ribbon cutting by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
“My husband is from Jefferson so I moved here with him,” Johnston said on Friday. “I’m a musician in a country band so I wanted some something to do to keep busy in between and started an online shop. I would also do pop up shops at events and I started a pop up shop at Salon Rouge Salon and Spa.”
Johnston’s wares became so popular that she soon needed more space and a store of her own at 118 N. Polk Street in downtown Jefferson.
“We sell women’s clothing for ages 20 to 60, in all shapes and sizes,” Johnston said. “We sell clothing sizes extra small to XXX large. We also have accessories, gift items, shoes, jackets, dresses and candles. Now that we have a much larger space I’m going to feature local artists and their artwork will be for sale in here. Right now I have artwork by my Aunt Shelly from Lafayette.”
The store also features monogrammed items from the Preppy Thread, Johnston’s mother’s store.
“I want to bring things to Jefferson that’s not already here,” she said. “I like to buy unique items for my customers.”
Johnston’s store also features cowhide area rugs from the Fort Worth Stockyards.
Johnston, who has future plans to turn the back half of Sheality into an event venue for birthdays, showers and more, said she has been welcomed into Jefferson with open arms.
“I love it here,” she said. “It’s quaint but the tourism is great and you can see fresh faces. It’s a beautiful town and we just really love being here.”
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’re going to try these hours out for now and we can adjust if we see we need to,” she said.
To shop Sheality’s online store, visit https://www.sheality.com/ or the store’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/shopsheality/
The store also has an Instagram page at @she.ality