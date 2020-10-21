JEFFERSON - Some country singers and bands from across the globe have another notch on their belt buckle now, after receiving awards during Jefferson’s annual Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards hosted by the East Texas Performing Arts Inc. this past weekend.
While some bands were lucky enough to have already been visiting inside the U.S. before the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, others were not so lucky and had to compete virtually this year via live video performances since they weren’t allowed to fly into the country.
The distance couldn’t block the talent of those performers though and many nabbed awards during this year‘s four day competition.
The 2020 Entertainer of the Year is the Alamo Country Band of Mexic. The Male Vocalist of the Year is Peter Donegan of the United Kingdom. Female Vocalist of the Year is Kim Carson of the U.S.
The 2020 Band of the Year is A Nyughatatlan (The Restless) of Hungary. The Instrumentalist of the Year is Gustavo Ordonez, the fiddler for the Alamo Country Band of Mexico.
The 2020 Original Song of the Year drew a tie this year between Peter Donegan of the United Kingdom for his song, “Thank You Texas,” and Kristina Skoubo Baerendsen of the Faroe Islands’ song “A Stronger Makers Mark.”
This year’s Rising Star was Payton Pierce of the U.S.
The Outstanding Virtual Production award went to Zappe Country of Mexico and the Outstanding Virtual Performance drew a tie between Laura Denisse of Mexico and Axel Omarsson of Iceland.
The Outstanding Live Production went to dual resident Florian Fox of Switzerland and Nashville.
The 2020 Duo or Trio of the Year went to American duo Kim Carson and Will Darvill for, “Buckshot Willie.”
This year’s Texas Balladeer was Anica Pongers-Schoemaker of the Netherlands and the Texas Spirit Award went to Kristina Skoubo Baerendsen of Faroe Islands.
This year’s Producer’s Choice award went to dual resident Andrea Benz of Switzerland and Nashville.
To watch video performance of the winners, visit the Texas SoIndia International Country Music Awards Facebook site.